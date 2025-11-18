



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close aide Nikolay Patrushev met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Monday to discuss bilateral ties.





The meeting mainly focused on plans for President Putin’s visit to India early next month.





Patrushev also met Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, India’s National Maritime Security Coordinator, to talk about maritime and security issues.





The Russian Embassy confirmed his visit on Monday. In a post on X, the embassy said, “Aide to the President of #Russia & Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolay Patrushev arrived in #India. He held talks with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and India’s National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta."





President Putin is expected to arrive around December 5 for his annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is likely to lead to important agreements aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.





India and Russia are expected to finalise a major mobility agreement during President Putin’s upcoming visit.





The proposed pact will set up a formal system for legal migration, safeguard the rights of Indian workers, and open the door for more skilled professionals from India to take up opportunities in Russia, which is currently dealing with a shortage of trained manpower as its economy expands.





Based On ANI Report







