



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow marks a significant intensification of India–Russia diplomatic engagements ahead of the planned annual bilateral summit in early December.





His meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on enhancing the depth of strategic ties between the two time-tested partners while aligning on regional and global challenges.





The visit reinforces India’s commitment to maintaining a balanced diplomatic approach, even amid an evolving international order marked by geopolitical turbulence.





During his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar underscored that India–Russia relations have historically served as a stabilising pillar in international affairs. He stated that the steady evolution of this partnership is not only mutually beneficial but also contributes positively to global stability





By framing the relationship in global terms, Jaishankar signalled India’s intent to preserve traditional strategic linkages while addressing new realities shaped by sanctions regimes, shifting alliances, and the conflict in Ukraine.





One of the visit’s central objectives was to finalise the agenda for the upcoming summit, expected to take place on 4–5 December with President Vladimir Putin likely to attend. Both sides are reportedly working on several agreements and initiatives across defence cooperation, energy engagement, nuclear collaboration, trade diversification, and technology integration.





These efforts aim to extend the existing “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”, deepening cooperation in emerging domains such as critical minerals, digital technologies, and logistics connectivity through the International North–South Transport Corridor.





Jaishankar emphasised that discussions were not limited to bilateral matters. The two foreign ministers exchanged views on major global flashpoints, including the Ukraine conflict, the crisis in the Middle East, and the security situation in Afghanistan. India, while maintaining its open channels with all parties, reiterated its support for dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable path to peace.





Jaishankar stated that New Delhi hopes for constructive engagement by all stakeholders to facilitate an early cessation of hostilities and ensure enduring global stability.





The timing of these meetings is particularly noteworthy. While Jaishankar engaged Lavrov in Moscow, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi.





The parallel tracks of diplomatic and security consultations suggest comprehensive coordination between the two sides in preparation for the leaders’ summit. The agenda is expected to cover issues ranging from long-term defence industrial collaboration to mechanisms reducing dependence on Western financial systems.





Jaishankar’s presence in Moscow also coincides with his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting, underlining the multilateral context in which India seeks to balance great-power relations.





Against the backdrop of Western scrutiny over Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine, India continues to advocate an independent foreign policy rooted in strategic autonomy and national interest.





By reaffirming traditional partnerships while engaging multilaterally, New Delhi appears intent on maintaining equilibrium between its relationships with both Moscow and Western capitals.





The forthcoming summit will likely showcase India’s pragmatic diplomacy—prioritising secure energy access, defence cooperation, and regional stability—while signalling that engagement with Russia remains an essential element of its broader global strategy.





