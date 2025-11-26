



French aerospace major Safran has agreed to transfer 100% of its fighter jet engine technology to India, including critical hot section technology, for co-developing a new engine designed to power India’s indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), reported Economic Times.





This complete technology transfer is unique globally, with Safran collaborating closely with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), particularly its Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), under Indian intellectual property rights.





The engine, expected to generate 120-140 kN thrust, will be jointly developed and manufactured in India, with several Indian private sector firms participating, including Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro, and Adani Defence.





The planned program, costing approximately $7 billion, aims for nine engine prototypes over a 10-12 year timeline, with prototype flights by around 2028 and full-scale production expected by 2035. Safran has also agreed to the possibility of setting up an assembly line in India for the M88 engines that power Rafale jets, pending further Indian Air Force orders.





The full transfer includes advanced technologies such as single-crystal blade technology, which is vital for handling extreme engine temperatures and stresses, enabling India to master critical engine components like compressors and turbines.





Currently, India relies heavily on foreign technology for fighter jet engines, with previous indigenous efforts like the Kaveri engine not meeting thrust requirements. This agreement addresses a critical gap, as jet engine technology is considered the pinnacle of military aerospace technology and essential for achieving true self-reliance.





Experts have called on India to create a roadmap to fully absorb the transferred technologies to upgrade its domestic aerospace ecosystem comprehensively.





Safran also recently inaugurated India’s first global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines in Hyderabad, supporting commercial aviation needs and aligning with Indian government efforts to develop local aerospace maintenance capacity.





The facility serves popular narrow-body aircraft engines and aims to reduce dependence on foreign services, lower costs, and create high-value jobs. Alongside engine technology transfer, Safran signed a joint venture with Bharat Electronics Limited to produce air-to-ground weapons in India, reflecting a broadening defence collaboration.





This partnership marks a significant step towards India’s goal of indigenous aircraft engine development and broader strategic autonomy in defence aerospace technology, enhancing the capabilities of Made-in-India fifth-generation fighter jets and positioning India as a key global aerospace hub.​