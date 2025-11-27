



Several people were injured in a shooting incident that took place near the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening local time. Among the wounded were at least two members of the United States National Guard, according to early reports cited by CNN.





The exact number of victims has not been confirmed, and authorities continue to assess the scale of the situation as investigations proceed.





The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred in the vicinity of the White House, prompting an immediate lockdown of the surrounding area. Officers swiftly responded to the scene, urging civilians and commuters to avoid the area while security teams secured the perimeter. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion as emergency vehicles converged near Pennsylvania Avenue.





Preliminary details regarding the circumstances of the attack remain unclear. The authorities have not released information on whether the shooting was targeted or a result of random violence. The identity and motive of the suspected gunman have not been disclosed. The assailant, according to unverified reports, was also wounded and taken into custody after being engaged by law enforcement.





Members of the US National Guard have been stationed in Washington, DC, for several months as part of President Donald Trump’s intensified anti-crime initiative. The deployment, initially focused on bolstering urban security in the capital, has since expanded to several other major cities across the United States. The presence of National Guard troops has been a visible element of the administration’s law and order stance.





Following the incident, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express his concern and support for the wounded guardsmen. In a strongly-worded post, he denounced the attack and vowed that the perpetrator “will pay a very steep price”.





The President confirmed that both injured guardsmen were in critical condition and receiving treatment at separate hospitals. He also extended his gratitude to the National Guard, military personnel, and law enforcement officers for their continued service, referring to them as “truly Great People”.





White House and Pentagon officials have yet to release formal statements on the matter. Meanwhile, journalists and local residents reported heightened security activity around Lafayette Square and key government buildings late into the night. As investigations continue, Washington remains on alert, with police maintaining a strong presence near the federal district.





Authorities are expected to provide further updates as more evidence and official statements become available. For now, the motive behind the attack and the precise number of casualties remain subjects of ongoing inquiry, with federal agencies assisting the Metropolitan Police in the investigation.





