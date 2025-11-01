



Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is preparing to achieve a major milestone in India’s private space journey, with plans to launch the nation’s first privately built commercial rocket within the next three months. The mission, targeted for January, marks a decisive moment following the liberalisation of India’s space sector in 2020.





Founded by two former ISRO scientists, Skyroot Aerospace has rapidly emerged as India’s leading private space player. Backed by sovereign wealth funds Temasek and GIC, it has secured the highest level of funding among Indian space start-ups. This strong financial base has enabled accelerated progress in launch vehicle development and manufacturing capabilities.





Skyroot’s upcoming launch will be its first full-scale commercial mission designed to place satellites into orbit. Each launch is projected to bring in revenues of nearly $5 million, positioning the firm as a competitive player in the global small satellite launch market. The mission will showcase private sector capabilities previously reserved for government-led operations.





The company aims to achieve a cadence of one launch every three months through 2026. By 2027, it plans to scale operations further to conduct one launch per month. This aggressive schedule reflects Skyroot’s ambition to establish itself as a trusted launch partner for global customers seeking efficient and responsive access to space.





So far, orbital launches in India have been solely the domain of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), whose primary focus remains research, development, and deep space missions. Skyroot’s forthcoming launch symbolises the success of India’s space sector reforms, which have enabled private participation and innovation under the supervision of IN-SPACe.





If successful, Skyroot’s launch could redefine India’s commercial space landscape by ushering in a new era of frequent, private-sector-led orbital missions. With government support and investor confidence, the company is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to India’s growing reputation as a global space hub.





Based On Live Mint Report







