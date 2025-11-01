



Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), led the Indian delegation at the 23rd Working Group Meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry in Moscow on 29 October 2025.





The meeting was co-chaired by Andrey A. Boytsov, First Deputy Director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Russia.





The discussions culminated in the signing of a protocol outlining areas of mutual cooperation, collaboration, and mutual growth. Both sides agreed to deepen defence industry partnerships and explore new avenues for joint projects.





Sanjeev Kumar visited JSC UEC-Klimov in St. Petersburg on 30 October 2025. The plant is one of the most modern facilities specialising in high-performance turboprop engines. Strategic discussions focused on maximising localisation of critical manufacturing processes.





HAL CMD Dr D K Sunil and senior officials joined the review at UEC-Klimov. The visit aimed to advance co-production pathways and strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





Earlier, the 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) concluded in Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), and Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate, Russia.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating India-Russia defence cooperation. The Integrated Defence Staff highlighted focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges, and new initiatives under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





The meetings underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, joint development, and knowledge-sharing. Both nations are committed to expanding defence industry collaboration and strengthening strategic ties.





Based On ANI Report







