



The recent peace negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have ended in a deadlock, significantly escalating tensions between the two neighbours.





The Taliban government has publicly accused Islamabad of insincerity and of attempting to deflect responsibility for cross-border security issues onto Kabul, further complicating an already sensitive regional dynamic.





The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, issued a formal statement on 8 November, expressing appreciation to Turkey and Qatar for facilitating the dialogue. According to the statement, the Afghan delegation participated in good faith and with complete authority, expecting a reciprocal attitude from the Pakistani side.





However, Taliban officials allege Pakistan demonstrated an “irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude”, refusing to accept responsibility for its own or Afghanistan’s security. The statement also criticised Pakistan for persistently attempting to shift the burden of its internal security failures onto its neighbour.





Afghanistan emphasised its resolve not to allow its territory to be used against any other country. The Taliban reiterated that the Islamic Emirate will not tolerate foreign interference or allow breaches of Afghan sovereignty.





The statement was explicit: defending the nation’s territory and people is “an Islamic and national duty”, and the Taliban vowed robust resistance to any aggression.





The deadlock at Istanbul has deepened Afghan frustrations over what it regards as Islamabad’s unwillingness to support genuine regional stability. Afghan officials maintain that their government is ready to cooperate but only within the scope of its own capacities and responsibilities.





The repeated attempts by Pakistan to externalise its insurgency problem have not been well received in Kabul. Afghanistan’s Minister for Tribes, Borders, and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, directly warned Pakistani officials not to “test the patience of Afghans”, cautioning Defence Minister Khawaja Asif against overconfidence in Pakistan’s technological edge. Noori stressed that if conflict arises, Afghans across generations would “rise to fight”.





In explaining the situation’s historic background, Mujahid noted that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) issue dates back to 2002 and precedes the Islamic Emirate’s rise. He clarified that while Kabul facilitated direct talks between TTP and Islamabad—which initially showed promise—the negotiations were allegedly undermined by elements within the Pakistani military. Mujahid asserted that these internal divisions in the Pakistan Army hinder a stable Afghan administration.





The failure of these recent talks has aggravated long-standing suspicions in Kabul about Pakistan’s motives, particularly concerns that Islamabad may resort to unilateral military actions such as drone strikes, sometimes affecting Afghan civilians.





While a tense ceasefire persists along the border, the lack of progress at Istanbul has only fuelled fears of renewed confrontations.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister acknowledged the stalemate, revealing no plans for future talks. This impasse exposes the fragile nature of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations and underscores the risk of escalation.





With mutual trust at an all-time low, neither side appears willing to concede ground, and the spectre of cross-border violence looms large as both governments navigate this precarious phase.





Based On ANI Report







