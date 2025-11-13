



India’s defence relations with the Philippines have deepened considerably since the landmark BrahMos missile deal was signed in January 2022.





That $375 million agreement covered three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries designed to strengthen Manila’s coastal defences against growing Chinese maritime assertiveness in the South China Sea.





Each battery included mobile launchers, command-and-control systems, radar units, and logistics support infrastructure, along with extensive training for Philippine military personnel by Indian specialists, reported US based defence portal National Interest.





India’s readiness to provide such sophisticated systems stemmed from both commercial and strategic motivations. Economically, it marked New Delhi’s entry into the global export market for advanced missile systems, showcasing the maturity of its indigenous joint-venture technologies.





Politically and strategically, it aligned with India’s interest in counterbalancing Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific—a region where maritime disputes, especially around the South China Sea, have intensified. Given that China’s naval and coast guard forces have increasingly threatened Philippine sovereignty, the BrahMos batteries serve as a credible deterrent to further aggression.





The missile’s technical design makes it well-suited for this role. The BrahMos employs a two-stage propulsion system combining a solid-propellant booster and a liquid-fuelled ramjet engine, giving it sustained supersonic flight capability.





For export users like the Philippines, its range is capped at about 290 kilometres, though its precision, speed, and sea-skimming profile make it an effective anti-ship weapon capable of disrupting any Chinese surface vessel formations approaching Philippine waters. Its mobility allows rapid relocation along the coastline, enhancing survivability against pre-emptive strikes.





Manila’s enthusiasm for the system goes beyond its initial three-battery purchase. In early 2025, defence officials initiated negotiations with New Delhi to expand the order under the Integrated Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (ISBASMS) Acquisition Project.





The proposed expansion—an additional nine batteries—reflects a far-reaching plan to blanket the Philippine archipelago with coastal missile coverage. Such a move would significantly raise the cost of any Chinese naval incursion and signal the Philippines’ determination to secure its maritime rights and territorial integrity.





The delivery phase has progressed on schedule. The first BrahMos battery arrived in April 2024, transported aboard an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft, marking the first operational deployment of an Indian-built system abroad. The second battery was delivered in April 2025, suggesting a pattern of steady annual transfer. The third original battery is reportedly in final stages of preparation for shipment. Once all three are operational, the Philippines will possess a credible deterrent force with real-time targeting and coastal launch capability.





India’s involvement in this program positions it as both a reliable supplier and a strategic partner to Southeast Asian nations grappling with coercive Chinese behaviour. It also complements the presence of US systems in the region, such as the Typhon missile launchers capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles from Philippine territory. The deployment of both American and Indian systems indicates a convergence of regional security strategies aimed at preserving freedom of navigation and maintaining balance in the South China Sea.





For India, the BrahMos export is not merely about economics. It symbolises the transition of Indian defence manufacturing from domestic self-reliance to international influence. The success of this deal has opened doors across the ASEAN region, with Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand reportedly expressing interest in similar missile systems. Each potential sale strengthens India’s diplomatic credibility as a defence partner that offers effective solutions without political strings.





Nevertheless, the overall balance of power in the South China Sea still tilts heavily in China’s favour, given its massive naval inventory and shipbuilding capacity. Beijing’s military planners will account for the increased Philippine firepower but are unlikely to be deterred in the long term solely by limited BrahMos deployments.





Yet, the psychological and tactical effects of these weapons will be significant, forcing Chinese commanders to rethink their approach to maritime patrols and coercive grey-zone tactics near Philippine-held waters.





India’s quiet but firm entry into East Asia’s maritime security architecture has profound implications. It reinforces the narrative of a multipolar Indo-Pacific where smaller nations can seek partnerships beyond traditional Western powers.





For Manila, the BrahMos project embodies both deterrence and dignity—proof that it can stand its ground against China’s bullying tactics. For New Delhi, the deal validates its emergence as an exporter of high-end defence systems and a strategic actor shaping maritime security in Asia’s most contested waters.





Based On National Interest Report







