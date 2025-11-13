



In a significant step towards expanded air interoperability, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) are presently conducting a bilateral exercise in southern India from 10 to 13 November.





The four‑day engagement brings together advanced combat aircraft from both nations, with a special focus on synchronising long‑range strike and escort operations.





For the first time, the IAF’s frontline Sukhoi‑30 MKI fighter jets are executing coordinated missions alongside the USAF’s B‑1B Lancer strategic bomber.





The Mirage‑2000, another key multi-role platform of the IAF, is also participating in the joint drills. The exercise highlights a complex operational integration between diverse aircraft of Russian and American origin—an uncommon collaboration in global military engagements.





The IAF released images and official details of the activity on Wednesday, showing mixed formations involving the Su‑30MKI, Mirage‑2000, and the B‑1 Lancer manoeuvring over southern skies. The USAF has deployed only the B‑1B bomber for this iteration, underscoring its role in intercontinental strike operations and coalition warfare training.





According to the IAF’s statement on social media platform X, the exercise is “aimed at fostering mutual learning and enhancing interoperability.” It forms part of the growing India–US defence partnership, which promotes advanced coordination, communication protocols, and operational experience‑sharing between crews.





Although Su‑30MKIs have previously participated in multinational air drills with US aircraft under exercises such as Red Flag and Cope India, this particular engagement marks a first in integrating with a heavy strategic bomber.





The B‑1B’s range and payload capacity enable simulation of deep‑strike scenarios, with Indian fighters practising escort and air‑defence support roles.





The exercise comes against a backdrop of temporary friction in India‑US relations, mainly linked to bilateral trade and tariff differences. However, the timing and scope of the air drill reaffirm the continuing commitment of both militaries to maintain robust strategic and defence cooperation.





The B‑1B Lancer, renowned for its variable‑sweep wings and high subsonic endurance, remains a cornerstone of US long‑range strike capability. With the ability to carry a massive conventional weapons load, it has been used extensively in global operations. The aircraft last visited India during the Aero India 2025 show in Bangalore, following its earlier appearance at the 2023 edition.





Unlike its air-show presence, the ongoing exercise represents an operational deployment with tactical coordination objectives. It demonstrates the evolving maturity of India–US air cooperation, ensuring readiness for potential joint missions in diverse theatres.





India’s designation as a Major Defence Partner of the United States continues to facilitate such engagements, contributing to growing compatibility in tactics, procedures, and platforms.





The B‑1B–Sukhoi integration marks a new step in the strategic understanding between New Delhi and Washington—reflecting the Indian Air Force’s adaptability and its capacity to partner with multiple global air power doctrines.





