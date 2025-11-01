The tri-Service military exercise ‘Trishul’ commenced on 30 October 2025 along India’s western frontier with Pakistan, signalling a strategic shift from purely defensive posturing to a more integrated offensive capability.

The large-scale manoeuvres, running until 10 November, bring together the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in a unified display of operational synergy.

Conducted across Gujarat and Rajasthan, the drills aim to sharpen jointness in planning, coordination, and execution. The focus lies on real-time interoperability, networked warfare, and synchronised responses under a single theatre command structure.

The Navy is leading the opening phase of the exercise, emphasising maritime dominance in littoral and coastal operations. Naval task groups are demonstrating amphibious landings and maritime strike capabilities—an increasingly vital component in ensuring security along the western seaboard and Arabian Sea approaches.

In the second phase, the Indian Army assumes operational control, deploying armoured and mechanised units supported by integrated artillery and air defence systems. The emphasis is on deep manoeuvre warfare, rapid mobilisation, and sustained offensive operations in desert terrain.

The Indian Air Force will dominate the concluding phase, focusing on high-tempo air operations, joint targeting coordination, and electronic warfare integration. IAF fighters and transport aircraft are conducting coordinated missions with ground and naval elements, simulating full-spectrum offensive scenarios.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard have joined as supporting forces, underscoring the broader whole-of-government approach to national defence readiness. Their inclusion enhances coastal surveillance, border security, and intelligence-sharing mechanisms at the tactical level.

Military observers note that Exercise Trishul represents more than a standard readiness drill. It reflects India’s evolving strategic doctrine—shifting from deterrence by defence to deterrence by denial and, when necessary, by pre-emptive precision.

A Technological Step Toward Integrated Theatre Commands

Exercise Trishul 2025 marks a major technological milestone in India’s pursuit of integrated theatre warfare. Across the tri-Service drills, AI-assisted mission planning systems were deployed to automate logistics and optimise decision-making. These tools enabled real-time situational assessment and faster operational coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Network-centric warfare formed the backbone of the exercise. The Integrated Command and Information System (ICIS) linked multiple service networks into one synchronised grid, ensuring seamless data sharing and joint tactical awareness. Complementing this, DRDO’s unified electronic warfare suite provided secure, jam-resistant communication while countering enemy interference across electromagnetic spectrums.

Cyber operations played a strong supportive role. Defence Cyber Command specialists conducted integrated simulations of offensive and defensive digital operations alongside field units, building resilience against cyber and electronic disruption. The introduction of quantum key distribution trials further enhanced communication security between command centres and units in the field.

The exercise also showcased India’s expanding unmanned systems capability. Platforms like Archer-NG, Tapas BH-201, and indigenous loitering munitions were deployed for surveillance and precision targeting. Drone swarm formations, developed by HAL and ADE, executed coordinated reconnaissance, demonstrating distributed intelligence capability.

Satellite-based integration through RISAT, CARTOSAT, and GSAT networks enabled dynamic battlefield updates, route optimisation, and encrypted communications. Simultaneously, autonomous ground vehicles and AI-driven logistics systems efficiently supplied forward units, highlighting India’s focus on operational self-sufficiency.

Finally, realistic technology-infused training modules such as augmented reality pods were employed by the Navy and Air Force, delivering mission rehearsal environments nearly identical to combat conditions. Trishul 2025, therefore, stands as an operational preview of India’s emerging theatre command reforms—linking technology, interoperability, and data-driven command structures into a unified doctrine for future warfare.

The integrated tri-Service structure underlines India’s growing emphasis on joint theatre commands, advanced network-centric operations, and seamless coordination among all arms of the armed forces.

Key Weapon Systems And Platforms In Exercise Trishul 2025

ServiceWeapon SystemRole in ExerciseKey Focus Area
Indian ArmyT-90 Bhishma and Arjun MK-1A MBTsArmoured thrust operationsDeep manoeuvre and rapid offensive deployment
Indian ArmyPinaka MK-II and M777 howitzersArtillery and fire supportPrecision long-range fire and shoot-and-scoot tactics
Indian ArmyAkash and QRSAM systemsAir defence coverLow- to medium-range intercepts under battlefield conditions
Indian NavyINS Kolkata-class and Visakhapatnam-class destroyersMaritime strike and air defenceCoordinated sea denial and anti-ship operations
Indian NavyP-8I maritime patrol aircraftSurveillance and target trackingAnti-submarine and reconnaissance missions
Indian NavyKalvari-class submarinesUndersea warfareCovert patrols and simulated interdictions along maritime flanks
Indian Air ForceSu-30MKI and Rafale fightersAir superiority and deep strike rolesCoordinated air-ground strike integration
Indian Air ForceTEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraftTactical support and quick responseNetworked combat missions and precision engagement
Indian Air ForceC-130J Super Hercules and C-17 GlobemasterStrategic and tactical airliftRapid troop and equipment mobilisation
Indian Air ForceAEW&C Netra and DRDO AEW&CS MK-2Battle management and surveillanceMulti-domain situational awareness and coordination
Coast GuardOffshore Patrol Vessels (Samarth-class)Maritime patrol and interdictionCoastal security and logistics support
BSFLight armoured vehicles, UAVsBorder monitoring and ground coordinationSurveillance and information relay in border zones

Based On Republic World Video Report