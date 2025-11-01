



The tri-Service military exercise ‘Trishul’ commenced on 30 October 2025 along India’s western frontier with Pakistan, signalling a strategic shift from purely defensive posturing to a more integrated offensive capability.





The large-scale manoeuvres, running until 10 November, bring together the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in a unified display of operational synergy.





Conducted across Gujarat and Rajasthan, the drills aim to sharpen jointness in planning, coordination, and execution. The focus lies on real-time interoperability, networked warfare, and synchronised responses under a single theatre command structure.





The Navy is leading the opening phase of the exercise, emphasising maritime dominance in littoral and coastal operations. Naval task groups are demonstrating amphibious landings and maritime strike capabilities—an increasingly vital component in ensuring security along the western seaboard and Arabian Sea approaches.





In the second phase, the Indian Army assumes operational control, deploying armoured and mechanised units supported by integrated artillery and air defence systems. The emphasis is on deep manoeuvre warfare, rapid mobilisation, and sustained offensive operations in desert terrain.





The Indian Air Force will dominate the concluding phase, focusing on high-tempo air operations, joint targeting coordination, and electronic warfare integration. IAF fighters and transport aircraft are conducting coordinated missions with ground and naval elements, simulating full-spectrum offensive scenarios.





The Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard have joined as supporting forces, underscoring the broader whole-of-government approach to national defence readiness. Their inclusion enhances coastal surveillance, border security, and intelligence-sharing mechanisms at the tactical level.





Military observers note that Exercise Trishul represents more than a standard readiness drill. It reflects India’s evolving strategic doctrine—shifting from deterrence by defence to deterrence by denial and, when necessary, by pre-emptive precision.





A Technological Step Toward Integrated Theatre Commands





Exercise Trishul 2025 marks a major technological milestone in India’s pursuit of integrated theatre warfare. Across the tri-Service drills, AI-assisted mission planning systems were deployed to automate logistics and optimise decision-making. These tools enabled real-time situational assessment and faster operational coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Network-centric warfare formed the backbone of the exercise. The Integrated Command and Information System (ICIS) linked multiple service networks into one synchronised grid, ensuring seamless data sharing and joint tactical awareness. Complementing this, DRDO’s unified electronic warfare suite provided secure, jam-resistant communication while countering enemy interference across electromagnetic spectrums.





Cyber operations played a strong supportive role. Defence Cyber Command specialists conducted integrated simulations of offensive and defensive digital operations alongside field units, building resilience against cyber and electronic disruption. The introduction of quantum key distribution trials further enhanced communication security between command centres and units in the field.





The exercise also showcased India’s expanding unmanned systems capability. Platforms like Archer-NG, Tapas BH-201, and indigenous loitering munitions were deployed for surveillance and precision targeting. Drone swarm formations, developed by HAL and ADE, executed coordinated reconnaissance, demonstrating distributed intelligence capability.





Satellite-based integration through RISAT, CARTOSAT, and GSAT networks enabled dynamic battlefield updates, route optimisation, and encrypted communications. Simultaneously, autonomous ground vehicles and AI-driven logistics systems efficiently supplied forward units, highlighting India’s focus on operational self-sufficiency.





Finally, realistic technology-infused training modules such as augmented reality pods were employed by the Navy and Air Force, delivering mission rehearsal environments nearly identical to combat conditions. Trishul 2025, therefore, stands as an operational preview of India’s emerging theatre command reforms—linking technology, interoperability, and data-driven command structures into a unified doctrine for future warfare.





The integrated tri-Service structure underlines India’s growing emphasis on joint theatre commands, advanced network-centric operations, and seamless coordination among all arms of the armed forces.





Key Weapon Systems And Platforms In Exercise Trishul 2025





Service Weapon System Role in Exercise Key Focus Area Indian Army T-90 Bhishma and Arjun MK-1A MBTs Armoured thrust operations Deep manoeuvre and rapid offensive deployment Indian Army Pinaka MK-II and M777 howitzers Artillery and fire support Precision long-range fire and shoot-and-scoot tactics Indian Army Akash and QRSAM systems Air defence cover Low- to medium-range intercepts under battlefield conditions Indian Navy INS Kolkata-class and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers Maritime strike and air defence Coordinated sea denial and anti-ship operations Indian Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft Surveillance and target tracking Anti-submarine and reconnaissance missions Indian Navy Kalvari-class submarines Undersea warfare Covert patrols and simulated interdictions along maritime flanks Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and Rafale fighters Air superiority and deep strike roles Coordinated air-ground strike integration Indian Air Force TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft Tactical support and quick response Networked combat missions and precision engagement Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster Strategic and tactical airlift Rapid troop and equipment mobilisation Indian Air Force AEW&C Netra and DRDO AEW&CS MK-2 Battle management and surveillance Multi-domain situational awareness and coordination Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels (Samarth-class) Maritime patrol and interdiction Coastal security and logistics support BSF Light armoured vehicles, UAVs Border monitoring and ground coordination Surveillance and information relay in border zones













