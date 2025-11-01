



Bangladesh’s recent introduction of short- and medium-range precision strike capabilities marks a notable transformation in its conventional force posture. The operational deployment of Turkish-origin TRG-300 Kaplan multiple launch rocket systems and the reported move to procure the Chinese SY-400 short-range ballistic missile indicate Dhaka’s intent to achieve long-range deterrence and area-denial capacity beyond traditional artillery limits.





The TRG-300 Kaplan, with a range of around 120 kilometres, already provides Bangladesh with a credible precision strike capability to engage critical infrastructure or military concentrations well inside the border regions of neighbouring countries. The system’s compatibility with advanced guidance options such as GPS and INS ensures accuracy within metres, making it a formidable theatre-level asset despite its categorisation as a rocket artillery platform rather than a ballistic missile.





Dhaka’s interest in the Chinese SY-400 adds a more serious dimension to its evolving strike doctrine. The SY-400 system, designed for rapid launch from mobile transporter-erector-launchers, can fire 400-millimetre guided rockets or solid-fuel tactical missiles with ranges extending up to 200 kilometres.





This acquisition, if finalised, would provide Bangladesh with the ability to target deep into bordering Indian territories, including the highly strategic Siliguri Corridor, which stands just 80 kilometres from the Bangladesh border.