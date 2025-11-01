Bangladesh’s Missile Modernisation Raises Security Concerns In India
Bangladesh’s recent introduction of short- and medium-range precision strike capabilities marks a notable transformation in its conventional force posture. The operational deployment of Turkish-origin TRG-300 Kaplan multiple launch rocket systems and the reported move to procure the Chinese SY-400 short-range ballistic missile indicate Dhaka’s intent to achieve long-range deterrence and area-denial capacity beyond traditional artillery limits.
The TRG-300 Kaplan, with a range of around 120 kilometres, already provides Bangladesh with a credible precision strike capability to engage critical infrastructure or military concentrations well inside the border regions of neighbouring countries. The system’s compatibility with advanced guidance options such as GPS and INS ensures accuracy within metres, making it a formidable theatre-level asset despite its categorisation as a rocket artillery platform rather than a ballistic missile.
Dhaka’s interest in the Chinese SY-400 adds a more serious dimension to its evolving strike doctrine. The SY-400 system, designed for rapid launch from mobile transporter-erector-launchers, can fire 400-millimetre guided rockets or solid-fuel tactical missiles with ranges extending up to 200 kilometres.
This acquisition, if finalised, would provide Bangladesh with the ability to target deep into bordering Indian territories, including the highly strategic Siliguri Corridor, which stands just 80 kilometres from the Bangladesh border.
TRG-300 Kaplan Fully Operational
The Bangladesh Army has completed induction and operationalisation of Turkey’s TRG-300 Kaplan guided multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Deliveries, which began in mid-2021, have since concluded, positioning Bangladesh among a limited group of regional forces fielding precision-guided, long-range artillery systems. Each Kaplan battery can deliver high-explosive or cluster munitions up to a range of 120 kilometres, offering considerable strategic reach within its theatre.
Emerging Chinese SY-400 Ballistic Missile Capability Plans
Dhaka’s reported plans to procure the Chinese SY-400 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) system signal intent to expand its missile arsenal’s reach and deterrent effect. The SY-400, often associated with the DF-12/M20 export configuration, has reported engagement ranges from 280–420 kilometres depending on variant and payload type. Although no formal induction has yet occurred, defence analysts note that acquisition talks are at an advanced stage, with Chinese support reportedly extending to training and system integration assistance.
Strategic Implications For The Siliguri Corridor
The Siliguri Corridor—a narrow 22-kilometre-wide land link connecting mainland India to its northeaster states—now falls firmly within range of Bangladesh’s operational TRG-300 units. At its nearest point, the corridor is just 80 kilometres from Bangladeshi territory. Any future induction of SY-400 or similar-range systems could enable coverage far beyond the corridor, potentially reaching Indian airbases and logistic infrastructure deeper inside West Bengal and Assam, thereby altering the regional security calculus.
India’s Defence Posture Reinforcement
India has reinforced its eastern military presence in response to evolving threat perceptions. The deployment of S-400 Triumf air defence systems in strategically vital sectors enhances interception capabilities against both ballistic and cruise missile threats.
Simultaneously, the Indian Air Force has positioned Rafale multi-role fighters within rapid-reaction range of the corridor, supported by integrated radar and early warning units. This layered posture underscores India’s determination to maintain strategic dominance and deterrence across the eastern front.
Defence observers describe these developments as indicative of a shifting balance in South Asia’s eastern flank. While Bangladesh’s modernisation efforts are officially framed as defensive, the range and precision of new systems have drawn sustained scrutiny in New Delhi.
With multiple regional actors deepening missile cooperation with external partners—China, Turkey, and Pakistan—India is expected to further accelerate indigenous upgrades and air defence integration along the Siliguri axis to preserve deterrence stability.
