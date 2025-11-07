



US President Donald Trump reiterated his self-proclaimed role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan following their May confrontation, once again asserting that his trade threats compelled both sides to halt hostilities.





Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump added a new twist to his earlier narrative—claiming “seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded.”





The President said that during negotiations with both nations, he read reports of escalating war—referencing the alleged aerial losses—and decided to suspend trade deals unless a ceasefire was achieved. According to him, his ultimatum led to an immediate peace call the following day.





India, however, has repeatedly denied any third‑party mediation, maintaining that the understanding of May 10 was a bilateral outcome following Operation Sindoor—its four‑day campaign targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.





Since his initial announcement on May 10 that Washington had facilitated a “full and immediate ceasefire,” Trump has repeated the claim more than 60 times, presenting it as part of a larger narrative of global conflict resolution which, he said, also extended to disputes in Kosovo‑Serbia, Congo‑Rwanda, Israel‑Iran, Egypt‑Ethiopia, Armenia‑Azerbaijan, and Cambodia‑Thailand.





In his remarks, Trump said the US was achieving peace “through strength” and linked his economic diplomacy and tariff leverage to these outcomes, highlighting recent trade deals with China, Japan, and Malaysia.





Agencies







