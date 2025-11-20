



The United States has approved a significant defence package for India, marking a new phase in Indo-US military cooperation. The combined value of the approved deals is approximately $93 million, encompassing both the M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles and the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile systems.





This move is intended to bolster India’s precision-strike capabilities and reinforce its anti-armour defensive strength, as part of a broader strategy to enhance deterrence and homeland defence in a changing security environment.​





The Excalibur rounds, valued at $47.1 million, form a major part of the recent approval. India has requested up to 216 Excalibur projectiles. These are sophisticated GPS-guided artillery shells, renowned for their high accuracy and their ability to engage targets at extended ranges, even in complex terrain.





The procurement package also contains ancillary fire-control equipment, various propellants, portable electronic fire control systems, and technical assistance. The acquisition will improve first-strike accuracy for the Indian Army’s field artillery regiments, enabling precision engagement of hardened enemy targets and mobile threats.​





Acquisition of the Excalibur system is especially relevant for the Indian military context, as these munitions have already seen limited use during earlier high-stakes operations along India’s northern borders.





The current procurement is intended for replenishment of expended stocks and to expand operational inventory, ensuring robust capability for future contingencies. The Excalibur system, produced by RTX Corporation, is already recognised for its interoperability with US platforms and fits well within India's existing artillery modernisation roadmap. The package includes a suite of logistical and support elements: training aids, spare parts, technical data, and programme management support.​





The remaining portion of the deal, worth $45.7 million, focuses on the procurement of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and their associated launch units. India’s request specifies 100 Javelin missile rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Command Launch Units, as well as ancillary simulation rounds and supporting lifecycle logistics.





The Javelin system is valued globally for its fire-and-forget technology, tandem-charge warhead, and high kill probability against armoured threats. The intent behind this purchase is to strengthen India’s ability to counter both current and emerging battlefield threats, improve defensive flexibility, and augment interoperability with American and allied weapon platforms.​





From a strategic perspective, these approvals are expected to deepen the bilateral defence relationship between India and the United States. Both countries have described each other as key partners in the Indo-Pacific, sharing mutual interests in regional security, stability, and deterrence.





The US government has emphasised in its notifications that the proposed sale will not alter the fundamental regional military balance, but rather, it will enable India to meet growing security demands and reinforce its status as a leading defence partner in South Asia.​





A notable aspect of these procurements is their contribution towards standardised operations and increased interoperability with Western-origin equipment. With limited numbers of both Excalibur and Javelin systems already inducted in Indian service, these follow-on contracts are critical for expanding existing stocks, facilitating seamless integration into operational units, and enhancing India’s response options during crises.





The packages include provisions for training and support, ensuring that Indian personnel receive effective instruction and resources for the optimal deployment of these high-value assets.​





The approved deals also reinforce broader trends towards modernisation and capability enhancement within the Indian armed forces. Precision strike and anti-armour systems, such as those just concluded, play a pivotal role in India’s current doctrine, focused on deterrence through responsive and flexible military options under a “two-front” scenario.





The inclusion of technical support, data transfer, and repair services further underlines the commitment to sustained capability over the lifecycle of the equipment, rather than one-off acquisitions.​





Finally, both governments have taken special steps to assure regional audiences that the new sales will not upset strategic balances. Official statements underline that while these acquisitions will significantly strengthen India’s hand, they are not designed to provoke or trigger instability with neighbours.





Instead, the focus remains firmly on improving accuracy, survivability, and deterrence, with a clear emphasis on partnership, technical advancement, and shared Indo-Pacific security goals.​





Based On ANI Report







