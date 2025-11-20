



The United States has approved a possible foreign military sale to India for the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile system and related equipment, valued at approximately 45.7 million dollars.





The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) formally notified Congress about the proposed deal, marking another step in the deepening defence partnership between Washington and New Delhi.





The sale package includes 100 FGM-148 Javelin missile rounds and one “fly-to-buy” missile, enabling India to test and evaluate system performance before full-scale induction. Additionally, 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU) will be supplied to enhance targeting and engagement flexibility for infantry units.





Beyond combat hardware, the deal contains several non-major defence items and sustainment support. Among these are Javelin training simulators, battery coolant units, interactive electronic manuals, lifecycle support packages, and spare parts.





The agreement also involves physical security inspection, refurbishment support for Block 1 CLUs, tool kits, and operator training modules. Technical assistance from the Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) and the Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office is also part of the package, ensuring seamless integration into India’s operational framework.





Strategic Rationale And Regional Implications





According to the DSCA statement, the proposed sale aligns with US foreign policy and national security goals by strengthening defence ties with India, designated as a “Major Defence Partner”. The Javelin acquisition is expected to bolster India’s ability to address current and emerging threats across diverse terrains, particularly along high-altitude borders and in support of mechanised infantry units.





The agency highlighted that the sale would enhance India’s homeland defence and deterrence posture without altering the regional military balance. It further noted that the transfer of these systems would have no adverse impact on the US’s own defence readiness.





For Washington, the deal reinforces its commitment to supporting stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia, where India plays a growing strategic role.





Capabilities of The Javelin FGM-148





The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile jointly developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Operational since 1996, it replaced the M47 Dragon in US service. The missile employs an advanced infrared seeker that locks onto targets prior to launch, enabling the operator to take cover immediately—a significant tactical advantage over wire-guided systems.





The Javelin is capable of both top-attack and direct-attack engagement modes. In top-attack, it climbs up to 500 feet before descending on a target’s upper armour—typically the weakest part of an armoured vehicle. In direct-attack mode, it reaches a peak altitude of about 190 feet, suitable for urban warfare or engagements under overhead cover. Its tandem warhead design allows it to defeat modern explosive reactive armour, while the lightweight launcher improves infantry mobility.





India’s Growing Precision-Guided Infantry Arsenal





The addition of Javelin systems would complement India’s existing anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) inventory, which includes domestically developed Nag and Milan systems, as well as foreign-sourced Spike LR missiles from Israel. The proposed Javelin procurement, though modest in scale, serves as a capability enhancement as India continues to modernise its land forces.





With these versatile, combat-proven systems, Indian infantry units gain access to an advanced, all-weather anti-armour capability suited to varied conflict scenarios—ranging from high-altitude defences to mechanised engagements. The acquisition also signals New Delhi’s intent to strengthen tactical interoperability with US and allied forces during future joint operations.





Based On NDTV Report







