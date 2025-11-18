



On 18 November 2025, US Representatives Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American Member of Congress and a Democrat, alongside Republican Joe Wilson, introduced a bipartisan resolution that acknowledges the strategic significance of the longstanding partnership between the United States and India. This development was announced by the Washington DC Office.





The resolution highlights decades of progressively deepening cooperation between the two largest democracies in the world. It emphasises collaboration across a range of critical sectors, including defence, technology, trade, counterterrorism, and education. The measure underscores the importance of India’s role in fostering regional stability, economic growth, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





According to the resolution, it has been the consistent policy of the United States through various presidential administrations—ranging from Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, to Biden—to strengthen its strategic partnership with India. The US recognises India's pivotal contribution to regional stability, democratic governance, economic development, and shared regional priorities.





The document calls for the continuation and expansion of bilateral cooperation to address 21st-century global challenges. These include combating terrorism, countering cyber threats, and navigating the complexities posed by emerging technologies. The resolution reflects a mutual commitment to confronting these issues in a coordinated manner.





In addition to strategic and security dimensions, the resolution acknowledges the enduring and robust people-to-people ties between the United States and India. These connections are continuously reinforced by the vibrant Indian American diaspora, which plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations.





The resolution has received strong bipartisan support, with a total of 24 original cosponsors from both parties. Among the notable supporters are Representatives Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), Rich McCormick (R-GA), Deborah Ross (D-NC), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), James Moylan (R-GU), and Brad Schneider (D-IL), among others.





This bipartisan initiative is a testament to the enduring strategic partnership between the US and India, reflecting shared values and a commitment to collaboration on global and regional challenges. It signals a continued and strengthened alliance between the two democracies as they navigate the complexities of the 21st century.





Based On ANI Report







