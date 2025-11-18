



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has achieved a fresh milestone by laying the keel for the second Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV), part of a six-ship contract signed with Denmark’s Navi Merchants, a subsidiary of Copenhagen Merchants Group.





This project reaffirms India’s growing capability in exporting advanced commercial vessels and strengthens global confidence in indigenous shipbuilding.​





Each vessel is designed for a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 7,500 tons, incorporating Ice Class 1B specifications. This feature enables operation in moderate ice conditions, vital for European maritime routes.





The hull spans around 116 metres in length and is engineered for speeds exceeding 11 knots with an 85kW shaft generator power take-off.​





MDL’s MPVs are equipped with hybrid propulsion systems, combining medium-speed diesel engines with electrical energy storage units.





This configuration complies with stringent emission requirements, aligning the vessels with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) international standards and supporting unrestricted global deployments. The hybrid system also advances environmental responsibility, a crucial consideration for modern shipping.​





These multi-purpose ships are engineered for versatility. Each can transport a wide range of cargo, including dry bulk, containers, project cargo, steel products, forest goods, and hazardous materials. Controllable pitch propellers and advanced automation contribute to operational efficiency across various maritime sectors.​





The project, valued at approximately $86 million (₹700 crore), includes a contractual provision for four additional vessels, indicating strong confidence in MDL’s capability and scalability. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in April 2026, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Indo-Danish maritime cooperation.​





Keel laying for the second MPV, attended by senior officials from MDL and Navi Merchants, further elevates MDL’s prominence in the international shipbuilding industry. The initiative is also a showcase of Indian engineering, efficiency, and commitment to quality in commercial ship export markets.​





This ongoing project sharpens MDL’s edge in technological advancement and sustainability, leveraging hybrid propulsion and ice-class certifications to meet emerging global shipping demands. The synergy between Make-in-India and global requirements positions MDL as a front-runner in the blue economy space.​





