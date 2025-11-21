



In a significant Indo-French defence collaboration, VEDA Aeronautics has announced a strategic partnership with METRAVIB Defence to co-develop and indigenise an advanced acoustic gunshot and drone detection system for the Indian Armed Forces.





The initiative falls under the ‘Make in India’ framework and aims to enhance the survivability and situational awareness of the country’s armoured fleet, including light tanks, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), and future armoured platforms.





The partnership builds on METRAVIB’s proven expertise in acoustic localisation technologies used globally by NATO and European forces. The system employs a sophisticated array of acoustic sensors and digital signal processors to instantly detect, classify, and localise gunfire or drone noises.





Once identified, the system transmits precise threat coordinates to onboard battle management systems, enabling rapid counter-action by the vehicle’s crew or automated defensive subsystems.





Under this collaboration, VEDA Aeronautics will take the lead in local integration, adaptation, and production of the system to suit Indian operational and environmental conditions.





Factors such as tropical heat, desert dust, high-altitude operations, and the dynamic noise profiles of Indian battlefields are being addressed through indigenous testing and calibration. The programme aims to ensure high reliability and minimal false alarms, even in complex acoustic environments.





The system will provide a true 360-degree defensive awareness capability for armoured units, capable of simultaneous detection of multiple threats, including small arms fire, sniper activity, and hostile drones. Its advanced threat cueing can be seamlessly linked to the vehicle’s remote weapon station, smoke dischargers, or electronic countermeasures, reducing reaction time from seconds to fractions of a second.





For the Indian Army’s modernisation drive, this technology represents an essential component of networked warfare capability. Integration on future light tank platforms like the Zorawar and upgraded MBTs such as the Arjun MK-1A will significantly boost their combat readiness in hybrid warfare environments.





Moreover, the acoustic detection system’s drone localisation feature aligns with India’s urgent need to counter low, slow, and small (LSS) aerial threats across northern and western borders.





The collaboration also reinforces the growing role of industrial partnerships between Indian defence start-ups and established international OEMs. By localising production, VEDA Aeronautics and METRAVIB aim not only to meet domestic operational requirements but also to develop a scalable export product suited to the needs of friendly foreign forces.





Through this deal, India takes another decisive step towards self-reliance in sensor-based defence technologies.





The joint effort merges French acoustic warfare experience with Indian innovation and manufacturing capability, promising a robust surveillance and protection layer for the country’s armoured formations on the modern battlefield.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







