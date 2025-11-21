



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major milestone in its radar development program with the successful design, realisation, and integration of all subsystems for the Long Range Radar (LRR).





The integration was completed at a designated test site, marking a crucial step toward full operational trials of the system.





The LRR is an advanced L-Band Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar engineered for the detection and tracking of small radar cross-section (RCS) and high-speed aerial targets at extended ranges.





The design reflects India’s growing expertise in strategic air surveillance systems capable of countering threats such as stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic projectiles.





Utilising state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Transmit-Receive (TR) modules, the radar provides high power efficiency, greater reliability, and improved thermal performance. GaN technology enables enhanced signal gain and bandwidth, allowing superior detection at long distances even against low-observable or manoeuvring targets.





The radar features an AESA architecture with electronic beam steering capabilities, supporting rapid scanning and multi-target engagement without the need for mechanical movement. This ensures faster response times and superior situational awareness in dynamic combat and surveillance environments.





Each subsystem—comprising the antenna array, transmitter module, receiver, exciter, and radar signal processor—has been indigenously designed and manufactured, affirming DRDO’s ability to produce cutting-edge radar technology within the country.





The backend processing employs advanced digital beamforming and adaptive clutter suppression algorithms to enhance detection accuracy in diverse terrain and weather conditions.





The integration phase validates the seamless interaction between hardware and software modules, including radar control systems, data links, and power distribution units. Preliminary functional tests have demonstrated expected performance parameters, paving the way for field evaluation trials.





The LRR is expected to serve as a vital component of India’s long-range surveillance network. It may also form part of layered air defence architectures such as those designed for ballistic missile defence (BMD) or early warning radar grids protecting strategic sectors.





The radar’s modular design offers scalability and maintainability, allowing adaptation for land-based, maritime, or airborne platforms. The indigenous development aligns with national initiatives promoting self-reliance in key defence technologies, reducing dependence on foreign radar imports.





With successful integration completed, the upcoming phases will focus on calibration, optimisation of beam control algorithms, and extended range performance trials.





The project’s progress underlines DRDO’s continued advancement in high-end electronic warfare and sensor technologies critical to India’s strategic deterrence and air dominance capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







