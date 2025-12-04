



A fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district has resulted in the deaths of twelve Naxalites and three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, marking one of the most intense clashes in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign.





The gun battle erupted on Wednesday in a dense forest along the Bijapur-Dantewada border during a joint anti-Naxal operation led by security forces. Two additional DRG Jawans sustained injuries but received immediate first aid and are reported to be out of danger, with further medical arrangements underway.





The operation involved personnel from the DRG units of Dantewada and Bijapur, the state police's Special Task Force (STF), and the elite CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam confirmed that twelve Naxalite bodies have been recovered from the site, though their identities remain unestablished. A significant haul of weapons, including Single Loading Rifles (SLRs), Insas rifles, .303 rifles, and ammunition, was seized, underscoring the Maoists' firepower.​





The fallen DRG heroes were identified as Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde, and Jawan Ramesh Sodhi, all from the Bijapur unit, highlighting the unit's pivotal role in these high-risk jungle operations. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav noted that reinforcement teams have been rushed to the area in the west Bastar division, where search operations continue amid the challenging terrain.





This incident reflects the DRG's specialised expertise, drawn largely from local recruits trained at the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare College.​





With this encounter, the Maoist toll in Chhattisgarh for 2025 has reached 275, including 246 in the Bastar division—encompassing districts like Bijapur and Dantewada—27 in Gariaband, and two in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki.





The surge in eliminations aligns with intensified intelligence-led operations by DRG, STF, and CRPF, contributing to a shrinking Naxal stronghold in Bastar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the Centre's commitment to eradicating Left-wing extremism by March 31, 2026, praising such actions as critical milestones.​





Recent patterns show DRG's effectiveness, with multiple encounters this year yielding high Naxal casualties, surrenders, and weapon recoveries, though not without losses—23 jawans have been killed in 2025 compared to 19 in 2024.





Operations often target Maoist bastions like Indravati National Park, countering tactics such as IEDs and ambushes by commanders like Hidma. These efforts, bolstered by local recruitment and development incentives, are steadily dismantling the red citadel.​





Based On PTI Report











