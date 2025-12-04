



An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the United States Air Force's elite Thunderbirds demonstration squadron crashed in the Southern California desert on 3 December 2025, during a routine training mission, but the pilot ejected safely and sustained only minor injuries.​





The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time over controlled airspace near Trona, an unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert, roughly 290 kilometres north of Los Angeles and south of Death Valley.​





Eyewitness footage shared online captured the aircraft plunging towards the ground before the pilot deployed his parachute, with the jet exploding on impact in a remote dry lake bed, producing a large plume of black smoke.​





Emergency responders from the San Bernardino County Fire Department rushed to the scene to address an aircraft emergency and assist with fire suppression alongside China Lake resources.​





The pilot, the sole occupant, received treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition, according to official statements.​





Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, home to the Thunderbirds, confirmed the details, noting the crash happened during standard training operations.​





The 57th Wing Public Affairs Office has launched a formal investigation into the cause, with further updates promised upon completion of the initial site assessment and review.​





This event echoes a tragic 2022 incident in the same vicinity, where a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona, resulting in the pilot's death, underscoring the inherent risks of high-performance jet training in rugged desert terrain.​





The Thunderbirds, renowned for precision aerobatic displays at airshows worldwide, maintain rigorous safety protocols, yet such mishaps highlight the challenges of operating advanced fighters like the F-16C at low altitudes and high speeds.​





No further details on the pilot's identity or the precise mission profile have been disclosed pending the ongoing probe.​





Agencies







