



Pakistan and China have commenced the latest edition of their annual joint counter-terrorism exercise, Warrior-IX, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.





This event marks the ninth iteration of the Warrior series, a longstanding military collaboration held between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China.





The exercise began at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, located in the Nowshera district, underscoring the strategic placement within Pakistan's northwest region.





The primary purpose of Warrior-IX is to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the two armies. Emphasis is placed on counter-terrorism operations, allowing participating forces to refine their professional skills and improve coordination during complex scenarios.





Through these activities, the armies aim to exchange best practices and tactics relevant to modern warfare, enabling both sides to stay abreast of evolving threats and combat techniques.





The Pakistan military highlighted that the defence partnership with China is underpinned by mutual trust and a strong strategic alliance. This relationship is often described by Pakistani officials as "iron clad," reflecting a deep and enduring commitment beyond routine military exercises. The continuation of such joint drills reiterates their shared dedication to maintaining regional peace, stability, and security amidst challenging geopolitical dynamics.





Senior military officials from both countries attended the inauguration ceremony. Notably present were Pakistan’s Mangla Corps Commander and Chinese Major General Bian Xiaoming, who serves as Deputy Chief of Staff of the PLA’s Western Theatre Command.





Their presence symbolises the importance each country allocates to this exercise in expanding their tactical and strategic military cooperation.





Throughout the exercise, the two armies will engage in a series of field operations and tactical simulations designed to deepen their collaborative capabilities in counter-terrorism. These practical drills offer a hands-on environment for forces to test their preparedness and operational cohesion in realistic scenarios.





While the official statement did not specify the duration, such joint exercises traditionally last from two to four weeks, allowing thorough training and evaluation.





Warrior-IX serves as a key platform for Pakistan and China to not only strengthen their military ties but also send a broader message of partnership to neighbouring countries and the international community. With terrorism remaining a persistent threat in the region, this exercise reinforces the importance both nations place on collective security efforts and mutual support in combatting extremism.





Based On PTI Report







