



Bangalore-based Aero Atoms has emerged as a key player in India's push for self-reliance in aerospace and navigation technologies by launching indigenous navigation chips. These chips represent a significant advancement in Made-in-India solutions, focusing on compact, high-precision systems tailored for demanding applications in drones, robotics, and defence sectors.





The company's flagship products include the ORBIT NANO, touted as the world's smallest RTK+NavIC GPS module, which integrates Real-Time Kinematic positioning with India's NavIC constellation for centimetre-level accuracy in ultra-compact designs.





Complementing this is the ORBIT NEO, a next-generation NavIC-enhanced RTK GPS system optimised for aerial and autonomous operations, reducing dependence on foreign GPS technologies.





This launch aligns with broader national initiatives like Make in India and the indigenisation of critical defence components, building on ISRO's NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) framework, which provides precise positioning across India and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders.





NavIC's dual services—Standard Positioning and Restricted Service—enable accuracies better than 20 metres, making it ideal for civilian tracking, military navigation, and strategic assets.





Aero Atoms' innovations draw from a lineage of Bengaluru start-ups advancing GNSS chips, similar to earlier efforts by firms like Elena Geo Systems, which unveiled a fully indigenous NavIC processor in 2023 for mobiles, wearables, and weapons systems. These chips feature multi-frequency support, low power consumption, and software configurability, ensuring seamless integration into existing circuits while prioritising regional signal reliability over global systems like GPS.





The strategic importance of such developments cannot be overstated amid geopolitical tensions, where reliance on US-controlled GPS proved vulnerable during events like the Kargil conflict, prompting ISRO to develop NavIC as an autonomous regional system. Aero Atoms' contributions extend this momentum, potentially powering school bus trackers, precision agriculture drones, and hypersonic missile guidance, all while fostering export potential through patented Indian IP.





Recent government collaborations, such as those with Hyderabad's Manjeera Digital Systems under the Ministries of Science & Technology and Electronics, underscore a maturing ecosystem for NavIC chip production, with baseband processors now entering commercial scale.





Aero Atoms, rooted in Bangalore's aerospace hub alongside ISRO headquarters, positions itself to capture this growth, emphasising miniaturisation for space-constrained platforms like UAVs and wearables.





Technical highlights of the ORBIT series include atomic clock synchronisation akin to ISRO's Bengaluru navigation centre, enabling stable indoor timing and continuous coverage via unique algorithms compliant with IRNSS standards.





This reduces latency and enhances resilience against jamming, critical for India's evolving air defence and border surveillance needs involving systems like TEJAS fighters and Akash missiles.





As India expands NavIC with planned launches of additional satellites by 2026, including advanced NVS models, Aero Atoms' chips will play a pivotal role in operationalising full constellation capabilities.





The firm's focus on RTK fusion with NavIC not only boosts positional fidelity to sub-centimetre levels but also supports multi-constellation fall back, ensuring robustness in contested environments.





Economically, these launches bolster Bengaluru's status as India's Silicon Valley for defence tech, creating jobs in R&D and manufacturing while curbing import costs estimated in billions for foreign GNSS modules. Partnerships with DRDO and HAL could integrate these chips into indigenous platforms like the Tejas Mk2 or naval UAVs, advancing Atmanirbharta in strategic domains.





Looking ahead, Aero Atoms' trajectory signals a paradigm shift towards sovereign navigation tech, with potential scalability to quantum avionics and next-gen fighters. By prioritising Indian orbital assets, the company mitigates supply chain risks and empowers sectors from logistics to disaster management, solidifying India's geopolitical edge in Indo-Pacific security dynamics.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











