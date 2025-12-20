



Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos has achieved a ground breaking milestone in India's private space sector by successfully test-firing its innovative 3D-printed, single-piece rocket engine. This test marks a pivotal advancement for the company's Agnibaan rocket, which aims to deliver flexible launches for small satellites.





This dual-engine firing featured in-house electric motor–driven, pump-fed, single-piece engines that reached thermal steady state and demonstrated uniform system performance over 49 seconds. All four pumps used in this firing were special because they were driven by independent electric motors. The majority of the pump components were 3D-printed. The pump speed was controlled by software fully developed in-house.





The engine incorporates a novel electric motor to power its pumps, eschewing the traditional turbopumps found in conventional rocket designs. This electric pump system, controlled by Agnikul's proprietary indigenous software, enables precise throttle control and thrust adjustments, enhancing mission flexibility.





Key to this achievement is the engine's "Agnilet" technology, where numerous components are 3D-printed as a single, seamless piece. This approach drastically simplifies manufacturing processes, cuts down assembly time, and minimises potential failure points, representing a leap in additive manufacturing for aerospace propulsion.





The test involved a dual-engine configuration, validating the electric pump architecture under real firing conditions. Both engines demonstrated advanced throttle control, firing reliably and showcasing the system's potential for clustering multiple units to power larger launches.





Propellants used in the test were liquid oxygen (LOX) and refined kerosene, a non-cryogenic combination that offers practical advantages in storage and handling compared to fully cryogenic fuels. This choice aligns with Agnikul's focus on operational efficiency for frequent, on-demand launches.





The successful demonstration of finer control and reliability is crucial for complex missions, including those involving reusable launch vehicles. Agnikul's in-house software played a starring role, orchestrating the electric motors to deliver stable performance across varying thrust levels.





This test paves the way for integrating clusters of these engines into the Agnibaan rocket, designed specifically for small satellite payloads ranging from 30 to 300 kg. Such capability positions India competitively in the burgeoning global market for dedicated smallsat launches.





Agnikul's progress underscores the maturation of India's private space industry, spurred by initiatives like IN-SPACe and the liberalisation of launch policies. The company, founded in 2017, has rapidly scaled from concept to hot-fire tests, outpacing many global peers in adopting 3D printing at scale.





By replacing intricate turbopumps with simpler electric systems, Agnikul reduces engine complexity and development costs. Electric pumps, driven by high-power motors, offer throttleability down to low levels—essential for precise orbital insertions and future landing manoeuvres in reusable rockets.





The single-piece 3D-printed design, produced using advanced metal additive manufacturing, withstands the extreme temperatures and pressures of combustion. This innovation not only accelerates prototyping but also enables rapid iterations, a boon for agile startups in the space race.





Looking ahead, this test is a critical precursor to multi-engine firings and full-stack qualification for Agnibaan's inaugural orbital flight, targeted from India's Sriharikota launchpad. Success here could enable Agnikul to offer turnkey launches for constellations like those from global players such as Planet Labs or Spire.





India's space ecosystem benefits immensely from such indigenous breakthroughs. With ISRO's established heavy-lift prowess, private ventures like Agnikul fill the gap in responsive, small-payload launches, fostering a vibrant commercial space economy.





The test's emphasis on software-defined control highlights a shift towards digital engineering in propulsion. Agnikul's algorithms manage real-time adjustments, fault detection, and redundancy, drawing parallels to automotive electric drivetrains but adapted for hypersonic flows.





Challenges remain, including scaling power electronics for vacuum conditions and ensuring long-duration burns. Yet, this demonstration instils confidence, as the engines met all performance metrics, including ignition stability and shutdown precision.





Globally, this positions Agnikul alongside innovators like Rocket Lab and Relativity Space, both pioneers in 3D-printed engines. However, Agnikul's electric pump innovation offers a unique edge in simplicity and cost, potentially disrupting the semi-cryogenic propulsion segment.





For India's strategic space ambitions, such advancements bolster self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework. They reduce dependence on foreign launch services, vital for sovereign satellite deployments in defence, communication, and earth observation.





The dual-engine test also validated propellant feed systems and avionics integration, ensuring seamless operation in clustered setups. This holistic validation accelerates timelines, with Agnikul eyeing suborbital hops soon.





In the broader context, Agnikul's success amplifies India's role in the $7 billion smallsat launch market, projected to grow exponentially. Domestic firms now vie not just for payloads but for export opportunities, enhancing geopolitical leverage.





This achievement reflects meticulous R&D, backed by investors like AngelList and government seed funding. It exemplifies how private ingenuity, coupled with ISRO mentorship, is propelling India towards a top-tier spacefaring nation.





Agnikul's test-fired engine heralds a new era of efficient, controllable propulsion. It promises more accessible space access, fuelling innovations from climate monitoring to national security, all powered by homegrown technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







