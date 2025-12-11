



The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is partnering with China to establish an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone manufacturing plant in Bangladesh through a technology transfer agreement.





Officials expect the construction of the plant to be completed by December of this year, marking a major milestone in the country's defence industrial capability.





In a further development, China has also proposed setting up an aircraft overhauling facility in the country.





The information was revealed in the minutes of a coordination meeting held in September, chaired by Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), a copy of which was seen by The Business Standard.





The Bida meeting primarily focused on establishing a specialised Defence Economic Zone and creating opportunities for local, private, and foreign investment to facilitate the domestic production of goods used by military and paramilitary forces.





An official from the BAF informed the meeting that the Bangladesh Aeronautical Research and Development Centre, established by the Air Force two years ago, had successfully designed and flown four aircraft. The initiative aimed to develop indigenous technology for training aircraft and subsequently move towards the commercial production of sport aircraft.





Air Force officials highlighted the significant global demand for aviation-related equipment. They suggested that coordinated efforts with universities to develop a skilled local workforce could significantly boost the aviation sector, thus increasing the potential for foreign investment.





Aircraft Overhauling





Regarding China's aircraft overhauling proposal, an official told the meeting that by integrating certain equipment with the Air Force's existing capabilities and manpower, it would be possible to overhaul engines for used aircraft.





"As the same aircraft models and engines are popular in our neighbouring countries, securing foreign investment in this area will be comparatively easier," the official noted.





