



India, France, and the United Arab Emirates have commenced an important air combat exercise over the Arabian Sea, marking a significant step forward in trilateral defence cooperation and military interoperability.





The exercise aims to strengthen security collaboration in the Indian Ocean region as well as the broader Indo-Pacific theatre, a zone of growing strategic importance amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has mobilised a substantial contingent for the drills, deploying advanced fighter jets such as Sukhoi-30MKIs and Jaguars. These frontline aircraft are supplemented by IL-78 mid-air refuelling tankers and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platforms to enable extended operational reach and situational awareness.





These assets have been staged from key airbases in Gujarat, including Jamnagar and Naliya, both strategically located on India’s western seaboard.





France and the UAE are participating with their respective aircraft fleets, including Rafale and Mirage fighters. French and Emirati air forces are operating out of the Al Dhafra airbase, a critical hub for UAE and coalition air power in the region.





This combination of sophisticated platforms from all three countries facilitates complex air combat and tactical manoeuvre exercises, allowing pilots and support crews to engage in highly realistic operational scenarios.





The exercise area has been officially designated approximately 200 nautical miles off the coast of Karachi, Pakistan, with Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued for the duration on 10th and 11th December. This location underscores the strategic sensitivity and importance of the region, which remains a contested zone with significant maritime and air navigation interests at stake.





This trilateral air exercise follows a precedent set by a similar drill named "Desert Knight" conducted in December 2024, reflecting an ongoing commitment by the three countries to deepen military ties and enhance collective readiness. Regular joint drills have become a hallmark of India’s defence diplomacy, particularly with partners around the Persian Gulf who share common security concerns.





Beyond the air domain, trilateral cooperation has also extended to naval engagements. Notably, the navies of India, France, and the UAE conducted their first-ever trilateral maritime partnership exercise in June 2023. This maritime drill focused on countering both traditional and non-traditional security threats, ranging from conventional naval warfare to asymmetric challenges such as piracy, trafficking, and maritime terrorism, conducted across the expansive high seas.





The trilateral framework between India, France, and the UAE was formally initiated through their foreign ministers in 2022, signalling a broad-based strategic partnership that encompasses not only defence but also technology, energy, and environmental cooperation.





This multifaceted collaboration aligns with the countries’ shared vision of regional stability, economic development, and sustainable growth within a secure Indo-Pacific environment.





Military officials have underscored the value of these joint exercises in refining combat skills, tactics, and operational procedures. Realistic and integrated drills build trust and interoperability among personnel, enabling seamless coordination in potential real-world contingencies. This enhanced synergy is vital given the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the Indian Ocean and its adjoining strategic waterways.





Through continued military engagement with France and the UAE, India demonstrates its intent to foster robust defence ties that contribute to a stable regional security architecture. The trilateral exercises reinforce India’s role as a pivotal security actor, working alongside like-minded countries to address evolving threats and ensure peace in one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime zones.





