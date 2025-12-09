



The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has taken a significant step toward modernising its aerial combat capabilities by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets.





This agreement, finalised on 9 December 2025 at the Air Force Headquarters in Dhaka, signals a major enhancement of the BAF’s frontline fleet with state-of-the-art multirole combat aircraft.





The signing ceremony was attended by key figures, including Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, and Antonio Alessandro, the Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh.





Senior officials from the Bangladeshi armed forces and representatives from Leonardo S.p.A also took part, underlining the importance of the agreement in bilateral defence relations.









The LOI outlines the eventual delivery of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which are poised to form a pivotal part of the BAF’s next-generation combat capabilities. These jets are renowned for their versatility, advanced avionics, and multi-role operational strengths, making them well suited for Bangladesh’s objective to strengthen national air defence and air superiority in a regional context.





This deal is closely aligned with Bangladesh’s broader strategy to modernise its air force. The country currently operates a fleet of 212 aircraft, including 44 fighter jets, according to warpowerbangladesh.com, but seeks to advance its capabilities to be able to counter emerging threats and maintain strategic deterrence.





Earlier in April 2025, Bangladesh also took a decisive step toward diversifying its fighter aircraft inventory by forming an 11-member inter-ministerial committee. This committee, led by the BAF chief of air staff, is responsible for spearheading negotiations for the purchase of 20 Chinese J-10 fighter jets at a cost of $2.2 billion. The intent behind simultaneously pursuing multiple platforms reflects a strategy to build a versatile and robust air combat force.





The involvement of Leonardo, an established European aerospace and defence giant, further expands Bangladesh’s defence partnerships beyond its traditional suppliers. The Eurofighter Typhoon, developed by a consortium including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, is a highly respected platform known for its agility, advanced sensors, and weapons systems, capable of performing air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions.





By incorporating Eurofighter Typhoons into its fleet, the Bangladesh Air Force will gain access to advanced technologies such as AESA radar, integrated electronic warfare systems, and sophisticated weapons compatibility that enhance operational flexibility. This upgrade will contribute significantly to Bangladesh’s air defence posture and regional power projection.





The strategic timing of this LOI comes amid increasing regional military modernisation and evolving security dynamics in South Asia. As neighbouring countries also enhance their air forces with new fighter jets and advanced military technology, Bangladesh’s move to acquire Eurofighter Typhoons helps maintain a credible and balanced defence capability.





This agreement marks the start of formal procurement negotiations and possible future contracts that will likely include support infrastructure, pilot training, and maintenance packages, ensuring full operational effectiveness of the Eurofighter fleet once delivered.





The LOI between the Bangladesh Air Force and Leonardo S.p.A is a landmark development in Bangladesh’s defence modernisation drive. It reflects a clear commitment to acquiring cutting-edge air combat systems that will significantly enhance the country’s defence capabilities on multiple fronts. As negotiations progress, the integration of Eurofighter Typhoons alongside other air platforms will define the next era of Bangladesh’s air force development.





