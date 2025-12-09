



The Indian Army's Territorial Army (TA) recruitment drive in Surankote town, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, has attracted a massive turnout of young aspirants. This surge in participation comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, reflecting the drive’s significance in the region.





The recruitment initiative, designed to provide employment opportunities and strengthen local engagement, is slated to continue until 15 December. Officials expect the total number of participants from across the Union Territory to exceed 30,000.





A participant expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Army for organising the recruitment at such a crucial time, particularly considering the prevailing unemployment challenges in the area. "Nearly 1500-2000 boys participated today.





This is completely free and fair, and with just five minutes of hard work, we can look forward to a bright future," he said. The aspirant also emphasised that his family has always wished for him to serve the nation through the Army.





Another young aspirant pointed out the broader social benefits of the initiative. In a region often troubled by drug addiction among youths, such drives offer a positive alternative by channelising their energy into meaningful careers.





"This is a great opportunity for our youth, especially since many are drifting towards drug addiction. So far, 2,000 people have come, and up to 30,000 might participate. The recruitment process has been transparent and fair, and we are thankful to the Indian Army for this," he remarked.





In parallel with the recruitment drive, the Ghari Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade recently flagged off the National Integration Tour, departing from Poonch towards Dehradun. This tour aims to acquaint students with the diverse cultural and operational dimensions of the Indian Army. It represents a larger effort to promote national integration and broaden students’ understanding of the armed forces.





One student participating in the tour expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, explaining, "Today, our National Integration Tour is going to Dehradun on behalf of the Poonch Brigade Army, and this is a huge opportunity for us.





Two or three students from each school have been selected. The tour will last about 10 days and will introduce us to the local culture, different aspects of the Brigade Army, and various happenings across India."





Another student, Shaista Majid, shared her appreciation for the initiative. She noted that, despite the challenges posed by Operation Sindoor, this is the first time students from the region are undertaking such a journey.





"The Poonch Brigade is offering a huge opportunity to all children. We will be taken from Poonch to Dehradun, where we will be offered numerous opportunities. I would like to thank them for taking such a big step for us," she said.





Overall, the recruitment drive and the National Integration Tour highlight the Indian Army’s dual focus on strengthening security while fostering socio-economic development and unity within Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives not only address local employment and youth engagement but also promote broader understanding and integration within the country.





