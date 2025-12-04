



The government has informed Parliament that the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has commenced design and development work on multiple small modular reactors (SMRs). These projects include the 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), a 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), and a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor with a capacity of up to 5 MWth aimed at hydrogen generation.





Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question, highlighted that the lead units of these reactors are proposed to be constructed at Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) sites. These demonstration reactors are expected to be built within a time frame of 60 to 72 months following project sanction approvals.





The minister also noted a recent meeting between the DAE and Russia’s Rosatom, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy projects. Discussions covered both large-scale and small-scale nuclear power plants, as well as collaboration throughout the nuclear fuel cycle. A key area of interest was localisation of equipment manufacture within India to support these ventures.





An emerging topic in India-Russia nuclear cooperation is the potential construction of Russian-designed SMRs in India. This aligns with India’s strategy to diversify its nuclear energy portfolio while advancing domestic technology capabilities.





For small modular reactors intended for captive industrial use, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on 31 December 2024. This step corresponds with the government-approved business model to attract interested industries for these smaller reactors.





A pre-proposal meeting held in February 2025 addressed industry queries, and NPCIL has since compiled and posted clarifications on its website to ensure transparency and informed participation.





In response to industry feedback, the deadline for RFP submissions has been extended to 31 March 2026. This extension aims to accommodate the detailed preparation required by potential industrial users and developers of SMRs.





Dr Singh also updated on legislative progress related to nuclear energy. The draft Atomic Energy Bill 2025 is in an advanced stage of preparation. It is undergoing incorporation of final comments and suggestions from various ministries, alongside legal vetting by the Ministry of Law and Justice to ensure full compliance. The government’s policy directives relevant to the Bill are being integrated in preparation for the next approval stages.





In the 2025–26 budget, a significant allocation was announced under the Nuclear Energy Mission. The government is emphasising the development and deployment of five indigenous SMRs by the year 2033, supported by an outlay of ₹20,000 crore.





This reflects a strong commitment to expand India’s nuclear energy capacity with advanced, smaller, and scalable reactor technology for both commercial energy and industrial applications.





