



DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test of an indigenous fighter aircraft escape system on December 2, 2025, at Chandigarh's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory marks a pivotal advancement in India's self-reliant defence capabilities, placing the nation in an elite group with advanced dynamic ejection testing infrastructure.





This test validated critical safety features—canopy severance, ejection sequencing, and full aircrew recovery—at speeds up to 800 km/h using a TEJAS forebody and anthropomorphic dummy, far surpassing simpler static trials.​





Dynamic tests like this replicate real-flight emergencies with precision, employing dual sleds propelled by solid rocket motors to measure pilot loads, accelerations, and moments via instrumentation and high-speed imaging.





Unlike zero-zero or net tests, rocket-sled trials ensure canopy fragilisation and sequencing reliability under extreme conditions, essential for certifying systems in high-performance jets.​





Certification Pathway





DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test validated key escape system parameters for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), but full certification for deployment requires additional trials overseen by Indian Air Force (IAF) officials and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, who witnessed the test as certifying agencies.​





Next phases likely include environmental testing (e.g., temperature extremes, vibrations) and live aircraft integration trials on Tejas prototypes to simulate full-flight ejections at varying speeds and altitudes, building on the dynamic sled data for canopy severance and sequencing. Ground-based zero-zero and net tests will supplement, followed by IAF flight clearance after dummy and potentially manned validation.​





Deployment Timeline





Successful data analysis from the Chandigarh test enables progression to HAL-led integration on TEJAS MK-1A/MK-2, TEDBF, production lines, with certification targeted within 12-18 months pending no anomalies, enhancing self-reliance for indigenous fighters like AMCA.





Collaboration with ADA and HAL ensures compliance with CEMILAC (Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification) standards for operational clearance.​





Achieved through DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and industry collaboration, the milestone reduces import dependence for pilot escape systems, bolstering indigenous platforms like TEJAS MK-2, TEDBF, and AMCA.





Indian Air Force and Institute of Aerospace Medicine officials witnessed it, paving the way for operational certification and potential defence exports. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed it as a step toward self-reliance, and also commended by DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat.​​





