



India is accelerating its nuclear energy capacity expansion with a focus on innovative small modular reactors (SMRs), spearheaded by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).





These reactors, designed and developed through cutting-edge domestic research, aim to support a variety of strategic energy needs while aligning with India’s ambitious clean energy and decarbonisation goals.





The Department of Atomic Energy has disclosed that BARC is currently working on several SMR designs, including the 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200) and a 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55).





Additionally, there is development underway for a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor with output up to 5 MWth, specifically aimed at hydrogen generation. These projects represent a diversified approach to meeting India’s future energy demands.





SMRs like the BSMR-200 and SMR-55 are intended primarily as captive power plants to serve energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium, and metal production. These sectors have traditionally depended on fossil fuel power sources, which presents challenges in terms of sustainability and environmental impact. SMRs offer a cleaner and more compact alternative, potentially allowing industrial plants to reduce their carbon footprint while securing reliable power supply.





Beyond serving industry, these modular reactors are also designed with versatility in mind. They can be employed to repurpose retiring fossil fuel-based power plants, providing a pathway to transition existing energy infrastructure towards nuclear power.





Moreover, their compact size and modular construction make them suitable for deployment in remote or off-grid locations that struggle with reliable electricity supply, enhancing energy access in under-served regions.





The high-temperature gas-cooled reactors under development are particularly notable for their hydrogen production capabilities. Hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role as a clean fuel, especially in the transportation sector and process industries. The ability to generate hydrogen efficiently and cleanly from nuclear power positions these reactors as a significant enabler of India’s hydrogen economy ambitions and overall decarbonisation efforts.





India’s current nuclear power capacity stands at approximately 8,780 MW, excluding the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station unit 1 (RAPS-1). The Department of Atomic Energy projects that this capacity will rise modestly to about 9,480 MW by the fiscal year 2025-2026. This increment is part of a broader strategy focused on the substantial long-term target set for 2047, where India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power generation.





The development of SMRs forms a critical component of this strategy, offering scalability, flexibility, and reduced capital expenditure compared to conventional large reactors. By incorporating SMRs into the national energy mix, India can better meet the dual challenges of expanding capacity and reducing carbon emissions across various sectors.





BARC’s SMR initiative supports India’s vision for a nuclear-powered energy future that not only boosts industrial competitiveness but also advances environmental sustainability. These modular reactors will enable cleaner, decentralised power generation and foster hydrogen production, both essential for achieving India’s broader net-zero emission goals and enhancing energy security.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







