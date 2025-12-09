



India's energy procurement strategy remains firmly anchored in the imperative to meet the needs of its population of 1.4 billion people by ensuring energy supplies at affordable rates.





This was emphasised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to questions during the weekly press briefing on December 8, 2025.





The remarks come amid increasing geopolitical pressure, particularly from Western countries like the United States, regarding India's energy relationship with Russia.





Jaiswal underscored that India’s energy sourcing decisions are driven primarily by national interests, domestic requirements, and the realities of the global energy market. He made it clear that the purchase of oil and other energy commodities by Indian companies is conducted on purely commercial terms, influenced heavily by fluctuations and dynamics in the international oil markets.





Thus, the government positions itself as respecting market mechanisms while prioritising energy affordability for its vast population.





The context of these statements is notably significant given Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent reaffirmation of Russia’s strong and steady energy partnership with India. At the joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin pledged uninterrupted energy supplies, highlighting Russia's role as a reliable source of oil, gas, coal, and other essential energy resources crucial for India's economic growth.





Putin's declaration came during a state visit that reaffirmed the longstanding and multi-faceted bilateral relationship between India and Russia, particularly in energy cooperation. This enduring partnership is seen by Moscow as a strategic pillar, crucial to supporting India’s rapidly expanding energy demand as its economy grows.





Analysts, however, advise caution. South Asia expert Michael Kugelman offered a measured perspective in the wake of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, suggesting that India must navigate its energy dealings with Russia "very carefully." Kugelman pointed out that Putin’s pronouncements were deliberately crafted for audiences both within India and in the West, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continuing to cast a shadow over international relations.





Kugelman elaborated that India faces a delicate balancing act, especially in the short term, as it manages its engagement with Russia amid global geopolitical tensions heightened by the Ukraine crisis.





The suggestion is that while Russia remains a key energy supplier and partner, India will have to continually assess its strategy as the war evolves, ensuring its energy security without provoking adverse diplomatic repercussions from Western nations.





India’s position reflects a pragmatic approach. It recognises the necessity of uninterrupted energy flow to support industrialisation and urbanisation efforts while being attuned to shifting geopolitical landscapes.





The country’s energy procurement, therefore, aligns closely with market economics and strategic autonomy, allowing India to make independent decisions that prioritise economic sustainability over external political pressures.





Consequently, India's energy sourcing strategy demonstrates a blend of commercial rationale and strategic foresight, ensuring that energy supplies remain stable and affordable, thereby supporting the nation’s development goals.





This approach also mirrors India’s broader diplomatic posture of maintaining strategic autonomy while engaging with multiple global partners amid a complex international milieu.





Based On ANI Report







