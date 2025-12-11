



Reuters published an article on 9 December 2025 titled “Top Indian arms makers held rare meetings in Russia on potential joint ventures”. Many mainstream media (including IDN) fell prey to this piece of fakery by Reuters.





The report claimed that at least half a dozen executives from leading Indian defence firms, including Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, attended meetings in Moscow during an Indian defence delegation's visit on 29-30 October.





Sources familiar with the matter described discussions on joint manufacturing, spare parts for Russian systems like the MiG-29, and potential exports back to Russia.​





Bharat Forge, part of the Kalyani Group, swiftly issued a strong denial later that day via the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company stated it had no representation or participation in the referenced meetings. It further clarified that no individual from Bharat Forge or any Kalyani Group entity has travelled to Russia since 2021.​













The denial prompted accusations of fake news against Reuters, particularly on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Users labelled the article as misinformation, questioning Reuters' reliance on anonymous sources and alleging a targeted campaign. Some pointed to patterns of unverified reporting by international media on Indian defence matters.​





Social media posts from accounts such as Indian Defence Times amplified the controversy, using hashtags like #FakeNews and #MediaBias. Discussions highlighted concerns over foreign media narratives amid India's push for defence self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Critics suggested influences from rival nations funding such coverage.​





Adani Group also denied its executives' attendance, though other firms mentioned did not immediately respond. The meetings were framed by Reuters as the first since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, occurring amid renewed India-Russia defence ties post-President Putin's visit. Bharat Forge urged media to avoid speculative reporting based on unverified information.​





This episode underscores tensions between global wire services and Indian firms amid sensitive defence collaborations.





Reuters stood by its anonymous sourcing, common in such reports, but the denial has fuelled debates on accountability.





No further official rebuttal from Reuters has emerged as of 11 December 2025. The incident highlights challenges in verifying high-stakes defence news.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







