



Mumbai-based Balu Forge Industries has recently launched a cutting-edge artillery shell production line at its greenfield manufacturing campus in Belgaum (also known as Belagavi), Karnataka.





This development marks a milestone as the first fully indigenous and automated empty shell production line of its kind in India.





The facility underscores a major step forward in the country's ambition for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, complementing the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Make in India mission.





The production line is engineered for the manufacture of large calibre ammunition shells, including 155mm, 120mm, 105mm, and 81mm projectiles. It boasts an annual production capacity of 3,60,000 shells, a significant volume that is expected to meet growing domestic and international demand for critical defence components.





The design and execution of this line have been completed purely in-house, reflecting strong Indian engineering and manufacturing capabilities.





Advanced automation underpins the facility’s operations, utilising FANUC Robotics to achieve near 100% automation.





This results in an unmanned, highly efficient production process with a rapid cycle time of 55 seconds per shell.





The adoption of sophisticated robotic automation places this manufacturing unit among the most advanced globally within the defence sector, ensuring high precision, consistency, and quality in the output.





Over 18 machinery manufacturers collaborated in the design, development, and commercialisation of this fully indigenous production line. Such extensive collaboration across Indian enterprises not only enhances the depth of the country’s industrial base but also accelerates technological self-sufficiency.





This approach reduces dependence on foreign imports and technological transfers, crucial for strategic autonomy in defence operations.





Balu Forge’s Belgaum facility represents a long-term strategic investment aimed at expanding its precision engineering portfolio. The company plans phased rollouts of several additional high-precision production lines at this campus, further enhancing the region’s stature as a burgeoning defence manufacturing hub. This expansion aligns with broader efforts to bolster specialised defence production capabilities within India’s industrial ecosystem.





The launch of this production line is a significant enhancement to India’s defence capabilities, particularly in the critical area of large calibre ammunition systems.





By producing empty shells indigenously, the country reduces supply chain vulnerabilities and gains greater control over ammunition manufacturing. This capability ensures more reliable ammunition availability for the Indian armed forces and supports export potential to friendly nations.





The Belgaum campus itself benefits from a greenfield setup, allowing for the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing environment tailored to modern defence industry requirements. Such infrastructure supports technological innovation and operational efficiency while maintaining strict quality and safety standards.





Balu Forge’s accomplishment in establishing this fully automated, indigenously-built artillery shell production line signals an important shift in India’s defence industrial landscape. It demonstrates the successful integration of advanced robotics, precision engineering, and collaborative manufacturing aimed at achieving strategic self-reliance.





This is a laudable achievement under the current government’s focus on building a self-sufficient and internationally competitive defence manufacturing sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







