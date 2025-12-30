



India's space program, spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has long been a source of national pride.





Yet, 2025 brought a series of setbacks that tempered the enthusiasm. While chest-thumping over achievements is understandable, a closer examination reveals persistent project delays and partial failures that demand scrutiny.





The year kicked off with significant delays in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) Mission. This crucial technology demonstrator, aimed at proving ISRO's capability to dock and undock satellites in orbit, was originally slated for the first week of January. It finally occurred in March, highlighting early scheduling woes.





ISRO's first launch of 2025, the NVS-02 mission on 29 January, marked the organisation's 100th liftoff. Part of the NavIC constellation to rival the US GPS, it achieved a near-perfect ascent but failed to place the satellite in its intended orbit. Currently non-operational for NavIC, scientists are exploring alternative uses, underscoring a partial setback.





The subsequent PSLV-C61 mission with the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-9) on 18 May fared worse. A third-stage malfunction led to an abort midway, rendering it the second failed attempt of the year. Such mishaps, though not uncommon in rocketry, tested ISRO's resilience.





Experts like Lieutenant-General Anil Kumar Bhatt, Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), contextualise these as par for the course. "In rocket science, failures are bound to happen; it isn’t solely an ISRO factor," he notes. He cites Chandrayaan as evidence of ISRO's learning curve from adversity.





Amid the disappointments, NISAR stood out as a resounding triumph. This NASA-ISRO collaboration deployed a dual L-Band and S-Band radar satellite, offering unprecedented Earth observation. It marked the year's sole major success, bolstering bilateral ties.





Two LVM-3 launches redeemed the latter half. In November, the CMS-03 communication satellite for the Indian Navy soared successfully. The year's finale, the BlueBird Block-2 commercial mission for US firm ATS SpaceMobile, further showcased ISRO's heavy-lift prowess.





Delays plagued other ventures too. The uncrewed Gaganyaan flight, eyed for late 2025, slipped again, now projected for 2027. NVS-03, earmarked post-NVS-02's hiccup, also missed its slot. Even the debut industry-built PSLV, anticipated by end-2025, shifted to 2026.





The private sector's slow ramp-up exacerbates these issues. India's Space Policy 2023 flung open doors to private players across launch vehicles, satellites, and beyond. Over 350 startups have emerged, from Skyroot to Pixxel, yet none bar Skyroot nears a 2026 rocket debut.





Launch infrastructure remains a bottleneck. Most private efforts will rely on ISRO's Sriharikota pads, as the new Kulasekarapattinam port in Tamil Nadu years away from readiness. This dependency hampers scalability.





Contracts to giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for PSLV production signal intent. Yet, as Bhatt observes, "They are still learning." Without swift funding and ISRO facility access, private replacement of ISRO—or global competition—remains distant.





Contrast this with SpaceX, NASA's 2006 contractor turned juggernaut. Two decades and billions on, it boasts nearly 600 missions and the reusable Falcon-9 launch vehicle. Indian start-ups, lured by SpaceX rideshares at $3,25,000 for 50 kg, highlight the cost chasm.





Fewer commercial launches stem from ISRO's pivot to ambitious endeavours. Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), Chandrayaan-4 and -5, plus Mars and Venus missions, consume vast resources. Commander Sarup Kumar explains the manpower shuffle: top talent from crew modules, propulsion, and launches funnels into human spaceflight, diluting other efforts.





Launches alone do not define success, per Bhatt. Satellite sophistication, constellations like NavIC, lunar probes, and human flight build sovereign capabilities no ally shares. SpaDeX and forthcoming Quantum Key Distribution experiments pave paths to BAS and lunar crewed missions, enhancing defence space too.





Economics factor in. LVM-3 excels in heavy lifts, but low-Earth orbit dominance by SpaceX makes competition futile. "There’s no point competing with SpaceX in the LEO," notes analyst Kumar.





Global space trends favour cooperation over rivalry. Bhatt challenges launch tallies: SpaceX, not nations, led 2025 volumes through scaled production and affordability. ISRO shines in partnerships like NISAR and Axiom-4, which sent India's first astronaut to the ISS.





These feats position ISRO uniquely. As Bhatt asserts, "ISRO is doing what only ISRO can do." While delays persist, strategic focus on indigenous tech and alliances fortifies India's cosmic ambitions against fleeting launch metrics.





