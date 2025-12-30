



The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to launch Operation Sard Hawa along the challenging India-Pakistan border, encompassing the Kashmir frontier, key security posts in Jammu, and the expansive desert stretches of Rajasthan.





This annual winter security exercise, named after the 'cold wind' that typifies the season, targets the heightened risks posed by dense fog and mist, which drastically reduce visibility and create ideal conditions for infiltrators.





Scheduled for deployment at an opportune moment next month, the operation will persist until the end of January, aligning precisely with the lead-up to India's Republic Day celebrations. BSF officials emphasise that the timing is critical, as adversaries may exploit the winter haze for cross-border incursions, smuggling, or other illicit activities along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Boundary (IB).





A senior officer stationed in Jammu, speaking anonymously to ANI, underscored the operation's core objective: thwarting infiltration bids. He noted that heightened security protocols, including intensified vigilance and patrolling, will be rigorously enforced across these volatile frontiers to counter the seasonal advantages terrorists might seize.





In the Kashmir sector, surveillance capabilities are receiving a significant upgrade. Radar-based and sensor-driven equipment, alongside cutting-edge gadgets from the BSF's arsenal, will bolster monitoring along the LoC.





Drone-based reconnaissance has been markedly increased, reflecting the gravity of intelligence inputs warning of potential threats from across the border.





Specialised units are integral to this enhanced aerial oversight. Drone commandos and 'drone warriors' will operate in tandem with the BSF's elite 'Durga Wahini' squads, ensuring comprehensive aerial coverage. These deployments draw directly from credible reports of infiltration attempts, fortifying defences against any opportunistic manoeuvres.





On the Rajasthan front, spanning the arid Thar Desert, commanders have received explicit directives to maintain seamless communication channels. Regular drills and robust contingency frameworks are mandatory, enabling swift responses to evolving threats in this vast and unforgiving terrain.





Operation Sard Hawa forms part of the BSF's cyclical border security doctrine, mirroring the summer counterpart, Operation Garam Hawa (Hot Wind). Conducted annually in January, it intensifies efforts to detect and deter illegal crossings amid fog-shrouded conditions, covering the most demanding segments of the frontier.





Advanced technologies underpin the exercise's efficacy. Thermal imaging systems, ultra-modern weaponry, and sophisticated surveillance tools will be mobilised extensively. Patrols, incorporating both vehicular units and traditional camel-mounted teams, will navigate hard-to-access areas, ensuring no blind spots persist.





Troop augmentation is a hallmark of the operation. Additional personnel, including officers from BSF headquarters, will position themselves proximate to border fencing for uninterrupted, round-the-clock oversight. This surge in manpower guarantees sustained dominance over the landscape, day and night.





The BSF's intelligence apparatus plays a pivotal role, collaborating closely with sister agencies to track suspicious movements. Real-time intelligence fusion enables proactive measures, transforming raw data into actionable security enhancements.





At its essence, Operation Sard Hawa reinforces India's border integrity through multifaceted strategies: escalated troop presence, technological superiority, and unyielding patrols. By addressing winter-specific vulnerabilities, it not only safeguards Republic Day but also upholds operational supremacy along the Pakistan frontier.





This exercise exemplifies the BSF's adaptability to environmental challenges, blending human resolve with technological prowess. As fog envelops the borders, the force stands resolute, prepared to repel any incursion and preserve national security.





Based On ANI Report







