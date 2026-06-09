



India has marked a historic departure from its long-standing nuclear weapons posture by deploying 12 nuclear warheads for the very first time.





According to the latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), this represents a fundamental policy shift, as India’s arsenal has now been classified as operationally deployed rather than stockpiled.





For decades, India maintained a strict separation between nuclear warheads and delivery systems, keeping them in distinct storage facilities during peacetime.





The deployment of ready-to-fire weapons in underground missile silos and nuclear submarines signals a heightened level of readiness and a significant evolution in India’s deterrence strategy.





The SIPRI report highlights that these 12 warheads are the first instance of India mating nuclear warheads with delivery systems or placing them at bases with operational forces. This change alters India’s decades-old approach and suggests a move towards a more immediate retaliatory capability.





The report also notes that India’s nuclear stockpile saw a modest increase in the past year, reaching approximately 190 warheads by January 2026. These weapons are now assigned to a maturing nuclear triad consisting of aircraft, land-based missiles, and ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).





The deployment of a small number of warheads on an SSBN and the initiation of deterrence patrols further underscore India’s growing emphasis on survivable second-strike capabilities.





Traditionally, it has been assumed that India stores its nuclear warheads separately from deployed launchers during peacetime.





However, recent developments such as the introduction of cannisterised missiles and sea-based deterrence patrols indicate that India may be shifting towards mating some warheads with their launchers even in peacetime.





This adjustment reflects a broader trend in India’s nuclear modernisation programme, which is increasingly focused on enhancing readiness and credibility of its deterrent posture.





Despite this shift, India continues to adhere to its declared “no first use” policy. This doctrine commits India to not initiating a nuclear strike, reserving the use of nuclear weapons solely for retaliation in the event of a nuclear attack on Indian territory or forces. India’s arsenal remains limited but effective, designed to deter potential aggressors rather than to engage in an arms race.





The deployment of operational warheads, however, signals that India is refining its deterrence framework to meet evolving strategic challenges, particularly in the context of regional rivalries and the broader Indo-Pacific security environment.





This development is significant not only for India’s nuclear doctrine but also for the global nuclear landscape.





It reflects the ongoing trend among nuclear-armed states to modernise and adapt their arsenals in response to shifting geopolitical realities. India’s move to operational deployment, though modest in scale, represents a symbolic and practical enhancement of its nuclear posture, reinforcing its commitment to credible minimum deterrence while signalling readiness to respond decisively to any nuclear threat.





Agencies







