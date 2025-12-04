



The Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), one of the oldest and most prestigious regiments of the Indian Army, recently marked a significant milestone by inducting 962 Agniveers at its base in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.





This momentous occasion unfolded during a vibrant passing out parade, symbolising the culmination of an intense 31-week physical and mental training regimen, meticulously designed to prepare the new recruits for service in the armed forces.





The ceremony was witnessed with pride and joy by the parents of the Agniveers, who were honoured with the traditional 'Gaurav Padak'.





This accolade recognised the crucial role parents played in motivating and supporting their children to join the Indian Army, an institution that holds the nation's security and honour at its core.





During the parade, each trainee took a solemn oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India and pledged unwavering dedication to the nation. They vowed to uphold the principles of national security, maintain the dignity of the uniform they were to wear, and respect the rich traditions that define the Indian Army, a force known for its valour, discipline, and commitment.





Colonel Manvendra Siwach (VSM), the officiating commandant of the Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the newly inducted soldiers.





He emphasised their significant role as part of the Indian Army and the illustrious Punjab Regiment, highlighting how their induction added strength to the nation's defence framework.





Colonel Siwach also praised the exceptional efforts of the training staff and instructors. These dedicated personnel have tirelessly worked to shape the youth into competent, responsible, and forward-thinking soldiers.





Their rigorous training approach ensures that core values such as duty, discipline, and dedication are deeply ingrained in every Agniveer.





The passing out parade not only celebrated the achievements of the Agniveers but also reinforced the ongoing commitment of the Indian Army towards enhancing its operational capability and readiness.





The induction of such a large cohort into the Punjab Regiment reflects well on the Indian Army's adoption of the Agnipath scheme, aimed at energising the force with fresh talent drawn from across the country.





This event took place in a spirit of camaraderie and patriotic fervour, symbolising the seamless blend of tradition and modern military ethos.





The Punjab Regimental Centre remains a beacon of excellence, shaping the future of the Indian Army by nurturing disciplined youth dedicated to upholding national security and safeguarding the nation's interests with honour.





Based On PTI Report







