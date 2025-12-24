



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake in Colombo on 23 December 2025, reaffirming India's steadfast support in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.





During the discussions, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and a message of solidarity to the people of Sri Lanka grappling with the disaster's aftermath.





Jaishankar expressed pleasure at calling on President Dissanayake, highlighting India's role as the first responder through Operation Sagar Bandhu. He emphasised that India would now intensify its efforts towards long-term recovery and reconstruction.





In a significant announcement, Jaishankar revealed India's commitment to a comprehensive reconstruction package valued at $450 million. This initiative builds directly on the immediate relief operations conducted under Operation Sagar Bandhu, underscoring New Delhi's proactive neighbourhood engagement.





The package comprises USD 350 million in concessional lines of credit and USD 100 million in grants. These funds are being finalised in close consultation with the Sri Lankan government to align precisely with their priority rebuilding needs.





Key focus areas include the rehabilitation and restoration of vital road, railway, and bridge connectivity severely disrupted by the cyclone. This infrastructure support aims to restore essential mobility and economic linkages across affected regions.





Additionally, the assistance will fund the construction of houses that were fully destroyed or partially damaged. Such efforts seek to provide immediate shelter solutions and foster community resilience in the hardest-hit areas.





Support extends to the health and education sectors, targeting facilities damaged during the storm. This encompasses repairs, equipment provision, and capacity enhancement to ensure uninterrupted services for vulnerable populations.





Agriculture emerges as another critical pillar, with measures to address potential shortages in the short and medium term. Initiatives may include seed distribution, irrigation restoration, and crop support to safeguard food security.





Earlier that day, Jaishankar addressed the media alongside Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath. He detailed the scale of initial relief, noting the delivery of approximately 1,100 tonnes of relief material and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment.





Prime Minister Modi has directed Indian officials to collaborate closely with their Sri Lankan counterparts on rebuilding priorities. This directive reflects a high-level commitment to translating relief into sustainable recovery.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India's firm stance alongside Sri Lanka, rooted in deep civilizational ties. He invoked these historical bonds as the foundation for New Delhi's unwavering partnership during times of crisis.





This development exemplifies India's "Neighbourhood First" policy in action. By positioning itself as the foremost responder, India strengthens its role as a reliable partner in Sri Lanka's journey towards stability and prosperity.





The cyclone's impact has tested Sri Lanka's infrastructure and economy, making such bilateral cooperation indispensable. India's swift response not only alleviates immediate suffering but also lays the groundwork for resilient development.





As consultations continue, the $450 million package promises targeted interventions that could accelerate Sri Lanka's post-disaster rebound. Observers note this as a model of South-South solidarity amid regional challenges.





Based On ANI Report







