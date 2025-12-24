



India has summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, for the second time in a week, signalling deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.





The Ministry of External Affairs took this step on Tuesday amid mounting concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following the brutal mob lynching of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh district.





Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was savagely beaten to death on 18 December over unverified allegations of blasphemy. His body was then set ablaze by the mob, an act that has ignited widespread outrage across India and drawn sharp international condemnation.





The incident has reignited fears about the precarious position of religious minorities under Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.





Summoning a High Commissioner represents a formal diplomatic rebuke, akin to calling in an ambassador in other contexts. It serves as an official channel for the host nation to register strong displeasure, demand explanations, or press for immediate action—such as bolstering security for diplomatic missions and protecting vulnerable communities. This mechanism is routine in Commonwealth countries and underscores the gravity of India's concerns.





The murder of Das follows a pattern of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Reports indicate targeted attacks on Hindu temples, homes, and individuals, often justified under spurious blasphemy claims. Minority groups in Bangladesh have urged the Yunus administration to prosecute the perpetrators swiftly, yet accountability remains elusive.





Protests erupted across India in response. In Kolkata, Hindu organisations including Bangiyo Hindu Jagran rallied near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, demanding justice for Das and an end to anti-Hindu pogroms. The gathering swelled, prompting police to deploy lathi charges to restore order and avert escalation near the diplomatic premises.





In Mumbai, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists faced detention during a similar demonstration, highlighting the issue's resonance in urban centres. Further rallies unfolded in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Hyderabad, where demonstrators voiced solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus and criticised the interim regime's inability to curb mob violence.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned of the existential threat posed by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, noting they comprise 40 per cent of his state's population. He cautioned that an additional 10 per cent influx could effectively merge Assam into Bangladesh, a stark reminder of the cross-border demographic pressures exacerbating bilateral strains.





Bangladesh's response has been mixed. Its Education Adviser, CR Abrar, met Das's family to express condolences, labelling the killing a "heinous criminal act" and pledging support. Yet, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala suspended visa services for Indians, citing security issues—a move perceived in New Delhi as retaliatory amid the diplomatic row.





Former Indian envoy to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, described the domestic situation as "boiling," with Inqilab Moncho—a key student group that propelled Hasina's downfall—now furious at the Yunus regime.





Tensions spiked after Bangladesh accused an Indian escapee in the shooting of activist Osman Hadi, a claim India refuted, prompting threats from Inqilab to withdraw backing.





Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen characterised Bangladesh as "rediscovering its Pakistani roots," pointing to resurgent Islamist fundamentalism fuelling anti-India and anti-minority hostility. He highlighted the interim government's failure to control mobs, posing a "clear security threat" to Indian missions in Dhaka and beyond. Bangladeshi actor Rokeya Prachy countered that ordinary citizens remain pro-India, blaming fundamentalists for stoking divisions for political gain.





Indian political figures amplified the outcry. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus have "deeply hurt" India's Hindu populace, slamming West Bengal's handling of local protests. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari decried the Yunus government as enabling a "shameful act," noting even grassroots Bangladeshis are protesting the lynching.





This diplomatic summons occurs against a backdrop of fraying ties. India had previously hosted Hasina post her exile, irking Dhaka's hardliners. The suspension of consular services in Agartala further complicates people-to-people contacts, while protests signal domestic pressure on New Delhi to adopt a firmer stance.





Broader implications loom for regional stability. With Bangladesh's economy reeling and political vacuum persisting, unchecked radicalism risks spillover effects—illegal migration, radicalisation, and border skirmishes. India's repeated summons underscore a zero-tolerance policy on minority persecution, potentially heralding scaled-back cooperation in trade, security, and water-sharing.





As protests continue and Dhaka's assurances ring hollow, the subcontinent braces for prolonged strain. New Delhi's calibrated diplomacy aims to safeguard its interests without isolating Bangladesh entirely, yet the Dipu Das tragedy has crystallised a humanitarian crisis demanding urgent resolution.





Based On ANI Report







