



The Indian Coast Guard has commissioned the fast patrol vessel (FPV) Amulya, the third in the advanced Adamya-class series, at Goa Shipyard Limited. This event, held on 19 December 2025, underscores the service's commitment to bolstering maritime security along India's eastern seaboard.





Joint Secretary of the Department of Defence, Amitabh Prasad, joined Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel for the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in indigenous shipbuilding.





ICGS Amulya, whose name translates to 'priceless' in Sanskrit, embodies the ICG's resolve to maintain safe, secure, and clean seas while protecting national maritime interests. Officials highlighted the vessel's role in a spectrum of critical operations, including surveillance, search and rescue, anti-smuggling efforts, and pollution response.





Based in Paradip, Odisha, it falls under the administrative and operational oversight of the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (North East) via the Commander of Coast Guard District Headquarters No 7.





Designed and constructed entirely by Goa Shipyard Limited, this 51-metre FPV sets a new standard in homegrown naval architecture.





Over 60 per cent of its components are indigenous, reflecting India's strides towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The commissioning aligns seamlessly with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, showcasing synergy between operational imperatives and national policy goals.





The vessel incorporates a modern design philosophy emphasising efficiency, endurance, and swift response capabilities. It is powered by two advanced 3,000 kW diesel engines, achieving a top speed of 27 knots and an operational range of 1,500 nautical miles. This endurance supports prolonged missions across India's expansive maritime zones.





Key enhancements include indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers and high-precision gearboxes. These features deliver superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility, and peak performance in challenging sea conditions. Such innovations position Amulya as a versatile asset for dynamic coastal defence.





Armament comprises a 30 mm CRN-91 naval gun alongside two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns. Advanced target acquisition and fire-control systems ensure precision and effectiveness in combat scenarios. The integration of these weapons bolsters the ICG's deterrence posture against maritime threats.





Amulya boasts cutting-edge integrated technologies for enhanced situational awareness and reliability. An Integrated Bridge System streamlines navigation and command functions. Complementing this are the Integrated Machinery Control System and Automated Power Management System, which optimise efficiency during extended deployments.





Commanded by Commandant (Junior Grade) Anupam Singh, the vessel accommodates five officers and 34 enlisted personnel. This compact yet capable crew is trained for multifaceted missions, ensuring rapid deployment and high readiness levels. The ship's structure supports seamless crew operations in high-tempo environments.





The commissioning of ICGS Amulya advances the ICG's fleet modernisation programme, following the induction of its Adamya-class predecessors. It strengthens coastal security, elevates operational preparedness, and fulfils the service's mandate in the North East region. As India intensifies focus on indigenisation, vessels like ICGS Amulya exemplify progress in defence self-sufficiency and maritime domain awareness.





This development arrives amid growing emphasis on securing India's eastern maritime frontier, particularly in light of regional geopolitical dynamics. The Adamya-class FPVs enhance the ICG's ability to counter smuggling, illegal fishing, and potential incursions, while supporting broader national security objectives. Future inductions in the series promise further augmentation of these capabilities.





Based On PTI Report







