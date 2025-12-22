



France's President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed the launch of a major programme to construct a new, larger, and more modern aircraft carrier, known as Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération (PANG), to replace the ageing Charles de Gaulle.





Speaking to French troops at a military base in Abu Dhabi near the Strait of Hormuz on 21 December 2025, Macron stated that the decision was taken that week following thorough review in line with recent military programming laws.





He emphasised that the project would strengthen France's maritime power projection and bolster its industrial base, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises involved in defence manufacturing.





The Charles de Gaulle, commissioned in 2001 after 15 years of planning and construction, measures 260 metres in length with a displacement of 42,000 tons and requires a crew of around 1,800 to 2,000 personnel.





This nuclear-powered vessel has served as the cornerstone of French naval aviation, enabling air power projection over land and sea within carrier battle groups. However, at over 24 years old, it faces retirement around 2038, necessitating a successor to maintain continuous carrier capability.





The PANG represents a significant upgrade, with a length of 310 metres, width of 85 metres, and displacement approaching 77,000 tons—nearly double that of the Charles de Gaulle. It will be powered by two advanced Technic-Atome K22 nuclear reactors, enabling extended deployments and high-speed operations for long-range missions.





The vessel is designed for rapid, repeated, and sustained high-intensity engagements, enhancing France's role as one of Europe's premier military powers and a nuclear-armed state.





Construction timelines outline detailed design from 2025 to 2032, with main assembly between 2032 and 2035, nuclear sea trials in early 2036, launch in 2036, and entry into service by 2038 to coincide seamlessly with the Charles de Gaulle's withdrawal.





Naval Group serves as the primary contractor, responsible for integration, while Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire will build the hull. Macron plans a personal visit to the shipyard in February 2026 for the construction start ceremony, underscoring governmental commitment.





The program carries an estimated cost of around 10.25 billion euros (approximately US$12 billion), as projected in recent budgets, with long-lead contracts for nuclear propulsion already placed in 2024. Work on nuclear systems began last year, aligning with the 2025 procurement decision under France's military planning law.





Despite strained national finances, Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu (now Prime Minister) has rejected parliamentary suggestions from centrist and moderate left lawmakers to postpone the project, arguing it would not save funds and could undermine security.





This initiative occurs amid heightened European defence spending, driven by uncertainties over US NATO commitments under President Donald Trump and ongoing tensions with Russia. France's move reinforces its strategic autonomy, including recent debates on extending nuclear deterrence to allies, and positions its navy for Indo-Pacific operations relevant to global chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.





For India's defence sector, which tracks European naval advancements, the PANG could influence future collaborations in carrier technology and indigenisation efforts with France.





Based On ANI Report





