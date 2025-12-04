



Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, updated Parliament on the progress of India's first manned space mission, scheduled for 2027. He highlighted the recent success of the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT), conducted by ISRO, as a vital advancement in the mission's overall readiness.





Jitendra Singh elaborated that the IMAT is a key part of the qualification campaign for the Crew Module's parachute-based deceleration system. This system represents one of the most critical human-rating factors for the mission’s safety and reliability.





The latest IMAT simulated a high-stress descent condition, featuring a deliberate delay in the disreefing sequence between the two main parachutes. This extreme scenario tested the structural integrity and load-bearing capacity of the parachute system under asymmetric forces, both of which performed successfully.





The Minister noted that this achievement considerably enhances the human-rating process. It also aligns with the Government’s goal of launching the first crewed Gaganyaan mission within the first quarter of 2027, marking a historic milestone.





When questioned about third-party validation and technical oversight, Singh assured Parliament that ISRO subjects the entire parachute system and associated test data to independent, rigorous reviews.





These reviews involve the Design Review Team (DRT), Independent Assessment Committee, and the National Advisory Panel (NAP) for Human Rating & Certification, composed of leading experts nationwide.





Addressing transparency concerns, the Minister reassured that ISRO regularly disseminates major test outcomes, including those from IMAT, ensuring public awareness as the programme progresses steadily toward its launch.





Regarding crew safety, Singh reaffirmed it as the mission's top priority. Every system undergoes thorough testing and expert evaluation. Results from each qualification test are analysed meticulously and used to improve system reliability before revalidation.





He further described the astronaut training as comprehensive, covering emergency scenario simulations, survival procedures for off-nominal landings, operation of emergency kits, and ongoing psychological support. These measures collectively ensure the crew’s holistic readiness for the mission.





The Minister also detailed ISRO’s implementation of a robust risk-assessment and mitigation framework, aligned with global standards. Oversight bodies such as the Human Rating Certification Board and the National Advisory Panel regularly monitor risks, maintaining them within acceptable levels.





Jitendra Singh concluded by emphasising that every successful test milestone like IMAT validates critical systems and aids continual enhancement of crew training, recovery operations, and the safe execution of India’s landmark human spaceflight endeavour.





Based On ANI Report







