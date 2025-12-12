



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a very warm and engaging telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, as announced from New Delhi.





The leaders reviewed the steady progress in India-US bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments. They agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, reiterating their commitment to global peace, stability, and prosperity.





PM Modi shared details of the discussion via a post on X, highlighting the positive tone of the exchange. "Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump," he stated.





"We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity."





The conversation underscored the strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across all domains. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with this momentum.





They emphasised sustaining efforts to enhance bilateral trade, a critical pillar of their partnership.





Discussions also covered expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence, and security. These areas form the core of the India-US COMPACT initiative, aimed at catalysing opportunities for military partnership, accelerated commerce, and technology advancement in the 21st century. The leaders agreed to remain in touch amid ongoing regional and global dynamics.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal provided an update on trade negotiations during a media interaction in Mumbai. He noted that talks are progressing well, with substantive discussions across several rounds—five in total so far. The current visit by the new US Deputy Trade Representative marked an introductory phase rather than a formal negotiating round.





Goyal stressed that a deal succeeds only when both sides benefit mutually. "We should never negotiate with deadlines because you tend to make mistakes then," he cautioned. Responding to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's positive remarks on the deal, Goyal welcomed the enthusiasm, adding, "If they are very happy, they should be signing on the dotted line."





Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal echoed optimism last week, suggesting the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement could finalise by year-end. "We are very optimistic and very hopeful that we should find a solution within this calendar year," he said. However, he warned of negotiation unpredictability, noting that even a single sticking point could delay outcomes.





Initial targets set the first tranche completion for autumn 2025, following PM Modi's earlier Washington visit where talks were announced.





This comes against the backdrop of US tariffs: a 25 per cent levy on Indian goods from 1 August, doubled days later, linked to India's Russian oil purchases. The US applied reciprocal measures to countries with trade deficits.





India recently welcomed the US National Security Strategy 2025, as stated by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The document positions India as a key partner, reflecting Washington's priority on deepening ties. "We have a multifaceted relationship with the United States," Jaiswal noted at a weekly briefing. "Both countries enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership and continue to work to further strengthen these ties."





Released last week by the White House, the strategy highlights improved commercial relations with India. It urges New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security via the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with Australia, Japan, and the US.





The Indo-Pacific, described as nearly half the world's GDP source, emerges as a pivotal economic and geopolitical battleground for the coming century.





US officials aim to counter "predatory economic practices" through alliances representing USD 65 trillion in combined economies. India features prominently due to its expanding economy and strategic location. The strategy prioritises technology collaboration in AI, quantum computing, and defence, while reaffirming Quad commitments.





This Modi-Trump call signals renewed vigour in India-US relations amid trade frictions and geopolitical shifts. It aligns with broader efforts to fortify the strategic partnership against regional challenges. As negotiations advance without rigid deadlines, both nations eye mutual gains in trade, technology, and security for sustained prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







