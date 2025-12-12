



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a cordial telephone conversation with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the evolving India-US relationship.





The discussion, which took place amid ongoing negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement, focused on reviewing the robust progress of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Both leaders expressed deep satisfaction with the steady strengthening of ties between their nations. They emphasised the critical need to maintain momentum in initiatives aimed at boosting bilateral trade, recognising its pivotal role in fostering economic growth and mutual prosperity.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described the exchange as "very warm and engaging." He highlighted that they reviewed advancements in bilateral relations while also addressing key regional and international developments. Modi affirmed that India and the US would persist in collaborating for global peace, stability, and prosperity.





The conversation extended to strategies for deepening cooperation across vital sectors. Central to their dialogue was the expansion of partnerships in critical technologies, energy, defence, and security—areas deemed essential for the 21st century.





Particular attention was given to the India-US COMPACT framework, which stands for Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce, and Technology. The leaders underscored its importance in driving forward shared priorities and implementing innovative collaborations.





Regional and global developments formed another key pillar of the discussion. The two heads of state exchanged perspectives on pressing challenges, agreeing to coordinate closely to tackle them and advance mutual strategic interests.





This interaction occurs against the backdrop of intensifying efforts to finalise the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. Negotiations have gained pace, with both sides keen to resolve outstanding issues and unlock new avenues for commerce.





The call reflects a broader trajectory of high-level engagements between India and the US. Recent months have witnessed intensified diplomatic exchanges, building on foundational agreements in defence, technology transfer, and supply chain resilience.





For India, such partnerships hold strategic value in its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and advanced technologies. Collaborations under frameworks like COMPACT could accelerate indigenous production of military hardware, aligning with initiatives led by organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.





On the defence front, the leaders' emphasis on security cooperation signals potential advancements in joint ventures. This includes co-development of weaponry, intelligence sharing, and interoperability between armed forces, areas where India-US ties have deepened considerably.





Energy cooperation emerged as another focal point, with discussions likely touching on clean energy transitions, nuclear deals, and strategic petroleum reserves. These align with India's ambitions to diversify energy sources and enhance supply security amid global volatility.





Critical technologies—encompassing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and space—represent a frontier for bilateral synergy. The US has positioned itself as a key partner for India's tech ecosystem, fostering start-ups and research hubs through initiatives like the iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology).





President Trump's administration has historically prioritised robust trade deals, and this call reinforces that approach. For India, expanding exports in pharmaceuticals, IT services, and textiles could balance the trade deficit, while US firms eye India's burgeoning market.





Geopolitically, the conversation underscores shared concerns over Indo-Pacific stability, countering adversarial influences, and upholding a rules-based international order. Both nations view their partnership as indispensable for addressing challenges from assertive neighbours and non-state threats.





High-level engagements are set to continue, with both sides committing to stay in touch. Upcoming summits, ministerial visits, and working groups will likely build on this momentum, potentially yielding concrete outcomes in trade pacts and defence co-production.





This dialogue not only sustains but invigorates the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, positioning India and the US as pillars of stability in an uncertain world. Analysts anticipate it will catalyse accelerated progress across economic, technological, and security domains.





Based On ANI Report







