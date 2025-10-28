



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Sukhoi Engine Division in Koraput has initiated a significant step towards strengthening India’s aero-engine manufacturing ecosystem.





The division has issued a Request for Information (RFI) inviting Indian industrial vendors to set up a 20,000-ton Isothermal Forging Press facility, intended to manufacture critical components for high-performance aircraft engines.





The planned installation aims to enable indigenous production of large and complex titanium and nickel-based alloy forgings required in advanced turbofan engines. This capability will substantially reduce India’s reliance on imported forged components and align with the national vision of achieving self-reliance in the aerospace propulsion domain.





Isothermal forging, a highly specialised process that involves shaping preheated metal under controlled temperatures and strain rates, is essential for achieving the precision, strength, and microstructural integrity needed in turbine discs, compressor rotors, and other critical components. Until now, such large-scale forging capability did not exist within India’s defence manufacturing base.





The proposed 20,000-ton press will be among the heaviest in Asia and will support HAL’s long-term engine programmes, including the Sukhoi AL-31FP overhaul and future indigenous engine projects being developed jointly by HAL and DRDO’s GTRE. The initiative is strategically aligned with upcoming programmes such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) engine and other next-generation propulsion systems.





The RFI seeks comprehensive technical and commercial proposals from domestic partners experienced in heavy press design, installation, and after-sales support. HAL will likely adopt a phased approach, beginning with civil construction and auxiliary systems, followed by equipment integration, automation, and testing phases.





Once operational, the facility will mark a milestone in India’s aerospace industrial capability, providing HAL Koraput with unprecedented self-sufficiency in engine part production, while creating a critical supply chain node supporting both defence and civil aviation sectors.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







