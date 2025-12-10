



Bangladesh’s decision to pursue the Eurofighter Typhoon jets represents a significant step towards modernising its air force.





The plan to acquire up to 16 Typhoons from Italy, with an estimated deal value of $3–4 billion encompassing training, spares, and weapons, highlights Dhaka’s ambition to enhance its aerial combat capabilities.





The Eurofighter Typhoon is a highly advanced twin-engine fighter, equipped with sophisticated radar systems and the Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, making it a potent force multiplier.





This acquisition signals a growing willingness in Bangladesh to invest in more complex and capable Western technology.





For India, however, the move has limited immediate security implications. India’s rejection of the Eurofighter previously stemmed from concerns over the high acquisition and maintenance costs, as well as the platform’s logistical complexity.





With the Indian Air Force maintaining over 150 modern combat aircraft supported by S-400 missile defence batteries and robust AWACS coverage, the incremental threat from Bangladesh acquiring 16 Typhoons is marginal. India’s air superiority and strategic reach along the border remain unchallenged by Dhaka’s burgeoning fleet.





Nevertheless, the symbolic nature of this acquisition should not be underestimated. Bangladesh’s desire to operate such an advanced European fighter could encourage neighbouring countries to keep pace, adding subtle pressure on India to maintain its qualitative edge.





The deal also reflects Dhaka's effort to diversify its defence partnerships. Alongside the Eurofighter negotiations, Bangladesh is also in talks to acquire about 20 Chinese J-10 fighters valued at $2.2 billion. This mixed procurement approach underscores Dhaka’s strategy of balancing Western technology prestige with cost-effective Chinese hardware.





The potential procurement of the Chinese J-10 platform holds particular significance given regional dynamics. Pakistan currently operates the J-10C variant alongside its indigenous JF-17 Thunder, creating a model of Chinese-backed fighter interoperability and logistics support.





Bangladesh following this route could facilitate closer technical cooperation with China and Pakistan, potentially improving Bangladesh’s operational sustainability at a lower overall programme cost.





This could help address the current challenges it faces with its existing fleet of around 44 older MiG-29s and F-7s, which suffer from poor serviceability and degraded availability.





Geographically and strategically, Bangladesh’s air bases are situated close to the Indian border but lack substantial depth and resilience against advanced Indian surveillance and strike capabilities. India’s integrated border air defence networks, backed by the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and comprehensive AWACS patrols, would mitigate the risks posed by any new aircraft Dhaka acquires. Thus, while the modernisation effort is commendable, Bangladesh’s growing air force is unlikely to tilt the balance significantly along the India-Bangladesh frontier.





This development also fits into a broader regional trend wherein smaller air forces in South Asia are increasingly drawn to Chinese platforms such as the J-10, which offer a more affordable, easier to maintain alternative to expensive Western jets.





While Eurofighter Typhoons provide advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology, their lifecycle and logistical demands often prove prohibitive for smaller budgets. China’s export-centric fighter jets give countries like Bangladesh an option that balances capability with cost-effectiveness, thereby reshaping South Asia's military aviation landscape.





While Bangladesh’s pursuit of Eurofighter Typhoons showcases its intent to modernise and diversify its air force inventory, the impact on India’s strategic posture remains limited. India maintains a clear qualitative and quantitative superiority in the region.





However, the geopolitical message is clear: Bangladesh is diversifying its military procurement and taking solid steps toward modernisation, with a blend of Western and Chinese equipment. For India, monitoring this evolving defence architecture will be essential, particularly as Bangladesh deepens defence ties with China and balances its military suppliers.





Based On Republic World Video Report







