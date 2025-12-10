Bharat-52 155mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer developed by private firm Bharat Forge





The Indian Army’s artillery modernisation, particularly the induction of new howitzers, has faced substantial delays since the 1999 Kargil War. Following the conflict, where the performance of Bofors guns was critical, the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP) was formulated in 1999 with a clear vision to upgrade and expand artillery capabilities.





The plan originally envisaged procuring roughly between 3,000 and 3,600 howitzers by around 2027 to equip 169 artillery regiments. These included a mix of towed, mounted, self-propelled tracked, and ultra-light howitzers designed to enhance firepower and mobility across varying terrains.





The distribution planned was approximately 1,580 towed guns, 814 mounted systems, 100 self-propelled tracked howitzers, and 145 ultra-light variants.





However, multiple challenges have hindered timely procurement and induction. The fallout from the 1980s Bofors scandal created lingering trust issues, causing the Indian Army to blacklist several international firms like Denel from South Africa and Singapore Technologies. This significantly narrowed the pool of suppliers and complicated acquisition processes.





These procurement difficulties slowed the modernisation timeline considerably. Despite a well-laid plan, the actual number of howitzers inducted as of recent reports is only about 300, which is less than 10% of the target. This figure includes multiple artillery models but remains far behind the intended target of over 3,000 guns.





Among the newly inducted artillery pieces, the K-9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzer stands out. A contract for 100 units was signed and fully delivered, with an additional 100 units approved more recently. These modern systems provide enhanced mobility and firepower for mechanised formations.





Another significant procurement was the 145 ultra-light M777 howitzers, specifically suited for mountainous terrain. The delivery of this entire consignment was reportedly completed by 2023, marking a milestone for the Indian Army in fielding lightweight artillery capable of rapid deployment.





The indigenous Dhanush towed 155mm howitzer represents India’s push towards self-reliance. Although the Army ordered 114 units, deliveries have been gradual. By early 2024, close to 50 units had been inducted, with the remaining expected by 2026. The Dhanush programme underscores India’s commitment to developing homegrown artillery solutions despite earlier delays.





Additionally, the Sharang upgrade programme has modernised older 130mm guns to 155mm calibre, extending the life of legacy artillery and enhancing firepower. Several regiments have already been equipped with these upgraded guns, providing an interim boost to artillery strength.





Collectively, these efforts have resulted in over 300 new howitzers inducted into service. While this aligns with the user’s statement, it remains a small fraction — approximately 8% — of the total artillery envisioned under the FARP. The discrepancy highlights the slow pace of modernisation due to bureaucratic hurdles, supplier issues, and the time-intensive nature of integrating complex systems.





The Indian Army's artillery modernisation reflects substantial progress in recent years but remains well short of the ambitious goals set out in the late 1990s. The continued induction of systems like the K-9 Vajra-T, M777, and Dhanush, alongside upgrades, will gradually close the gap.





However, achieving the full envisioned artillery strength of 3,000–4,000 guns will require sustained focus, efficient procurement, and accelerated indigenous development.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







