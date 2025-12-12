



India and Denmark have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including health, agriculture, and environmental initiatives.





This development emerged from a high-level meeting in New Delhi between Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava and a Danish delegation led by Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen. The discussions, held on Thursday, underscore the robust trajectory of ties between the two nations.





The Ministry of Health highlighted the meeting on X, noting that both sides expressed strong resolve to enhance collaboration in health, food, and agriculture.





They also pledged to advance the Green Strategic Partnership, which serves as a cornerstone of their relationship. This partnership emphasises building resilient, sustainable, and future-ready systems that deliver mutual benefits.





According to the post from the Ministry, the dialogue covered ongoing projects as well as emerging opportunities for partnership. "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Denmark-India collaboration in health, food and agriculture and to advancing the Green Strategic Partnership," the statement read. It further stressed a shared vision for systems capable of addressing contemporary challenges effectively.





The Green Strategic Partnership traces its origins to September 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen announced it during a virtual summit. This elevation built upon the Joint Commission for Cooperation, established in February 2009. The partnership consolidates existing frameworks while expanding into new domains.





Cooperation under this umbrella spans political, economic, commercial, scientific, technological, environmental, energy, educational, and cultural spheres. It complements several Joint Working Groups focused on renewable energy, urban development, environment, agriculture and animal husbandry, food processing, science, technology and innovation, shipping, labour mobility, and digitisation. These groups provide structured platforms for ongoing dialogue and implementation.





The Ministry of External Affairs describes the partnership as a mutually beneficial arrangement designed to foster political cooperation and expand economic relations. It prioritises green growth, job creation, and joint efforts to tackle global challenges.





A particular emphasis lies on ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.





In the health sector, the reaffirmation signals potential for enhanced exchanges in public health systems, disease surveillance, and medical research. Denmark's expertise in life sciences and healthcare innovation could complement India's vast healthcare infrastructure and digital health initiatives, such as Ayushman Bharat. Future collaborations might explore telemedicine, vaccine development, and pandemic preparedness.





Agriculture and food sectors stand to gain from shared knowledge on sustainable farming practices. Denmark's advanced techniques in precision agriculture, organic farming, and dairy production align well with India's push for self-reliance under schemes like the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture. Joint ventures could boost productivity while minimising environmental impact.





The Green Strategic Partnership's environmental focus gains renewed momentum amid global climate concerns. Both nations aim to accelerate transitions to renewable energy and circular economies. Denmark's leadership in wind energy and green technologies offers valuable insights for India's ambitious targets, including 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.





Economically, the partnership promises to generate employment through technology transfers and investments. Danish firms already active in India, particularly in maritime and renewable sectors, could expand further. This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, fostering indigenous capabilities alongside international best practices.





Broader geopolitical implications include strengthened roles in multilateral forums. India and Denmark, as like-minded democracies, can collaborate on issues like supply chain resilience and sustainable trade. The meeting reflects a maturing relationship, evolving from trade ties to strategic alignment on global sustainability.





Looking ahead, the reaffirmation sets the stage for concrete outcomes, such as new memoranda of understanding or pilot projects. Regular follow-up mechanisms through the Joint Commission will ensure momentum. This engagement not only bolsters bilateral bonds but also contributes to global efforts for a greener, healthier future.





As climate and health crises persist, such partnerships exemplify proactive diplomacy. India-Denmark ties, now over a decade in their strategic form, demonstrate the power of focused collaboration in addressing interconnected challenges. Stakeholders will watch closely for tangible advancements in the coming months.





Based On ANI Report







