



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake a significant diplomatic tour next week, visiting Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman from 15 to 18 December 2025.





This three-nation itinerary aims to bolster India's bilateral ties with these key partners across the Middle East and Africa. The visits come at a pivotal moment, underscoring New Delhi's proactive engagement in regional diplomacy amid evolving global dynamics.





The tour commences in Jordan, where PM Modi will arrive on 15 December at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. His stay, lasting until 16 December, will feature high-level meetings with the Jordanian monarch. These discussions will encompass a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, spanning trade, investment, and security cooperation.





A focal point of the Jordan visit will be an exchange of views on pressing regional issues, including stability in the Middle East. The timing holds special resonance, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, established in 1947. This milestone offers a platform to deepen engagement and explore fresh avenues for mutual prosperity.





Official statements from the Prime Minister's Office highlight the visit's potential to reinforce commitments to regional peace, security, and economic growth. India-Jordan ties have grown steadily, with Jordan emerging as a vital partner in energy imports and pharmaceuticals. Enhanced collaboration could further these sectors, benefiting both economies.





Following Jordan, PM Modi will proceed to Ethiopia on 16 December, marking his maiden visit to the East African nation. He will hold extensive talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations. This includes defence, trade, development aid, and digital infrastructure.





As fellow members of the Global South, India and Ethiopia share aligned priorities on sustainable development and multilateralism. The visit reaffirms their joint pledge to foster friendship and cooperation, potentially elevating ties to a strategic level. Ethiopia's role in the African Union positions it as a gateway for India's outreach across the continent.





Bilateral trade between India and Ethiopia has expanded, driven by Indian investments in manufacturing and agriculture. PM Modi's discussions may address infrastructure projects under India's development partnership, alongside capacity-building initiatives. This leg of the tour aligns with India's broader Africa strategy, emphasising South-South cooperation.





The itinerary concludes in Oman from 17 to 18 December, PM Modi's second official visit to the Gulf sultanate. India and Oman enjoy a robust Strategic Partnership, rooted in ancient maritime links and strong people-to-people connections. The visit commemorates 70 years of diplomatic relations, following Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's state visit to India in December 2023.





Leaders will conduct a thorough assessment of the partnership, focusing on trade, investment, energy security, defence, and technology. Oman serves as a critical hub for India's energy needs, with significant oil and gas imports. Enhanced defence ties, including joint military exercises, could feature prominently in the agenda.





Security cooperation remains a cornerstone, given Oman's strategic location overlooking key shipping lanes. Talks will also cover agriculture, cultural exchanges, and regional issues like maritime safety in the Indian Ocean. This visit builds on recent momentum, aiming to unlock new opportunities in emerging fields such as renewables and fintech.





PM Modi's tour reflects India's multifaceted foreign policy, balancing historical bonds with forward-looking partnerships. By engaging Jordan for Middle East stability, Ethiopia for African solidarity, and Oman for energy and security, the visits signal New Delhi's intent to navigate geopolitical shifts effectively. Outcomes could yield memorandums of understanding, paving the way for tangible advancements in trade volumes and strategic alignment.





Based On ANI Report







