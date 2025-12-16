



King Abdullah II of Jordan has commended the remarkable economic growth India has achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman on 16 December 2025, the King highlighted India's progress and expressed eagerness to elevate bilateral economic ties.

He stated, "Under the great leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has witnessed great growth and we look forward to working with you all to take our economic partnership to further heights." This praise underscores the strengthening relations between New Delhi and Amman.





The forum, held on Tuesday, aims to bolster bilateral ties through enhanced economic and investment cooperation. King Abdullah welcomed the Indian delegation and identified key collaboration areas, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and agriculture, which promise mutual benefits.





Jordan positions itself as a strategic hub, offering competitive advantages in sectors such as food, fertiliser, pharmaceuticals, textiles, ICT, energy, mining, tourism, advanced manufacturing, and logistics. The King emphasised Jordan's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and its pivotal location bridging regions.





"With Jordan's strategic location and FTAs and India's economic power, advanced industries, we have the potential to build an economic corridor that links South Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe," he remarked. He invited Indian partners to utilise Jordan for integrated logistical and processing hubs via IMEEC routes, facilitating exports of agricultural and industrial goods.





King Abdullah described the forum as a "catalyst" for new joint investments, ventures, and knowledge transfer. In his closing words, he urged both nations to forge closer bonds through fresh opportunities, enduring partnerships, and investments.





Earlier that day, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, a 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad, personally drove Prime Minister Modi to the Jordan Museum. This gesture formed part of Modi's intensive itinerary during his official visit to Jordan.





Prime Minister Modi's trip to Jordan is the initial leg of a three-nation tour, followed by visits to Ethiopia and Oman. On Tuesday, he posted on X praising the visit's outcomes as a significant step in expanding India-Jordan relations.





He noted that achievements span renewable energy to digital innovation, reflecting the deepening partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, had earlier detailed the visit's deliverables on Monday.





These include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation in New and Renewable Energy, another MoU on Water Resources Management and Development, and a Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora. The Cultural Exchange Programme has been renewed for 2025-29, alongside a Letter of Intent for sharing scalable digital solutions to drive digital transformation.





From Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his inaugural official visit there. The tour will conclude in Oman, further advancing India's diplomatic engagements.





This forum and Modi's visit signal a proactive push towards multifaceted cooperation, leveraging Jordan's geography and India's industrial prowess to connect vast economic zones. Such initiatives could reshape trade dynamics across continents.





Based On ANI Report







